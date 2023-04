Deutsche Börse Group starts the 2023 financial year with further significant growth

Dear Sir or Madam, dear media representatives,Deutsche Börse Group has just published its quarterly statement Q1/2023. Please scroll down for the link to the entire report. Overview of quarterly results:Net revenue rose in the first quarter of 2023 by 16 per cent to €1,231 million and EBITDA by 12 per cent to €772 million.Strong net revenue growth is due partly to secular growth of 7 per cent and also to cyclical effects of 9 per cent.Net profit for the period attributable to Deutsche Börse AG shareholders totalled €473 million, up 12 per cent on the same quarter of the previous year. Earnings per share before purchase price allocations came to €2.70, which represents an increase of 13 per cent.In view of the performance in the first quarter of 2023 and the outlook for the remainder of the year, we currently expect that we will be at the upper end of our forecast for 2023, or even slightly exceed it if the strong cyclical tailwinds continue.The analyst and investor conference call will take place on Thursday, 27 April 2023 at 14:00 CEST. For participation please click here.Media contact:Ingrid M. Haas+49 (0) 69 211-1 32 17media-relations@deutsche-boerse.comOliver Frischemeier+49 (0) 69 211-1 69 76media-relations@deutsche-boerse.com