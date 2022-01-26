|
26.01.2022 09:30:00
Deutsche Börse increases transparency for investors in the ESG sector with new offering
Deutsche Börse is expanding its sustainability data offering for investors. In addition to existing company data, investors and interested market participants can now access information on individual sustainability aspects on the Börse Frankfurt website. Among other things, issuers can deposit ESG ratings, key figures, and sustainability reports. With this new service, Deutsche Börse is helping to increase transparency and the depth of information on companies' sustainability activities. "More and more professional and private investors are including environmental, social, and ethical aspects in their investment decisions alongside traditional criteria such as profitability, growth and security. With our new offering, we want to give issuers the opportunity to disclose their ESG activities and thus ensure more transparency for investors," says Eric Leupold, Head of Cash Market at Deutsche Börse. The information provided can be used by ESG rating providers when calculating ESG scores and ratings and, with the additional data pool, also increase the visibility of small and medium-sized companies among investors.For companies that have not yet established their own sustainability reporting, we offer the ESG KPI Report, a new and specially developed format with an accompanying best practice guide. This solution also offers smaller companies the opportunity to disclose their ESG activities. The ESG KPI Report has been developed together with ISS ESG, the responsible investment arm of Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (ISS). ISS is a leading provider in the field of ESG data and part of Deutsche Börse Group since 2021. The KPIs used are based on existing, widely used reporting standards of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the German Sustainability Code (DNK).Further information about the offer can be found here.Media Contact:Josefin Altrichter+49-(0) 69-2 11-1 60 75media-relations@deutsche-boerse.com
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Deutsche Börse AG "
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Deutsche Börse AG "
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Deutsche Boerse AG Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1-10 Shmehr Nachrichten
|
25.01.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Deutsche Boerse stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
17.10.21
|Ausblick: Deutsche Boerse stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
25.07.21
|Ausblick: Deutsche Boerse legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
12.07.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Deutsche Boerse präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
19.04.21
|Ausblick: Deutsche Boerse stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
06.04.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Deutsche Boerse mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
12.10.20
|Deutsche Börse kündigt DAX-Reform an: Diese Unternehmen könnten bald zum deutschen Leitindex gehören (finanzen.at)
|
30.10.18