Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
21.06.2022 10:00:00
Deutsche Börse partners with Kaiko to extend its market data offering in the crypto sector
Deutsche Börse enters into a cooperation agreement with Kaiko, a leading crypto market data provider, to make their consolidated crypto data feed directly accessible to its customers. In Q4, historical L2 tick-level orderbook data on a T+1 basis and live trade data will be made available through Deutsche Börse Market Data + Services’ distribution network, followed by the introduction of historical orderbook data for selected digital asset exchanges on a T+1 basis.Kaiko collects tick-level trade data from over 100 Centralised Exchanges (CEXs) and Decentralised Exchanges (DEXs) for both spot and derivatives markets and continuously adds new exchanges and new assets. Kaiko covers about 96 per cent of the tick-level trading data from various DEXs and includes a majority of blockchain protocols such as Ethereum or Avalanche. The tick-level trading data collected from CEXs comprises more than 150,000 instruments for spot and derivatives markets.“The crypto market faces high volatility and price fluctuations. Therefore, many of our clients have a high demand for consolidated data from centralised as well as decentralised exchanges to develop useful crypto investment strategies. Our new offering fulfils this need, helps our clients gain a deeper understanding of the cryptocurrency market and allows them to analyse specific events,” says Alireza Dorfard, Head of Market Data + Services at Deutsche Börse. “With Kaiko and its extensive catalogue of data types, we have found the right partner for this purpose.”Ambre Soubiran, CEO of Kaiko, says: “Kaiko is thrilled to partner with Deutsche Börse Group for the redistribution of high-quality and auditable digital assets market data. Established institutions like Deutsche Börse are essential in making cryptocurrency market data accessible to financial institutions. We are looking forward to reinforcing this partnership further in the future, as demand for data in this new asset class grows.”About Deutsche Börse Market Data + ServicesDeutsche Börse Market Data + Services provides financial market participants around the world with proprietary market data from Deutsche Börse Group’s Xetra and Eurex trading platforms, as well as with data from our cooperation partners. Our clients include analysts, algo traders, banks, hedge funds, asset managers, mid- and back-office professionals and vendors who rely on high-quality, reliable information to make investment and trading decisions, manage risk, safeguard assets and meet increasing regulatory requirements.Our product portfolio includes real-time market data, index data from the DAX and STOXX indices, as well as reference data and historical data. In addition, we use the highly granular market data from Eurex and Xetra to develop meaningful analytics that help our clients optimise their trading strategies. Our growing offering includes the cloud-based analytics platform A7 or tools such as Xetra and Eurex Flow Insights, which can be obtained directly from our Data Shop.www.mds.deutsche-boerse.comAbout KaikoKaiko is the leading source of cryptocurrency market data, providing businesses with industrial grade and regulatory compliant data. Kaiko empowers market participants with global connectivity to real time and historical data feeds across the world's leading centralized and decentralized cryptocurrency exchanges. Kaiko’s proprietary products are built to empower financial institutions and cryptocurrency businesses with solutions ranging from portfolio valuation to strategy backtesting, performance reporting, charting, analysis, indices, pre- and post-trade.Website | Twitter | LinkedIn | Medium | Research Newsletter
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Deutsche Börse AG "
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Deutsche Börse AG "
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Deutsche Börse AGmehr Nachrichten
|
11:46
|Deutsche Börse erweitert Marktdatenangebot im Krypto-Sektor (Dow Jones)
|
14.06.22
|Deutsche Börse-Aktie gewinnt: Deutsche Börse-Titel zum Kauf empfohlen (dpa-AFX)
|
14.06.22
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Warburg Research hebt Deutsche Börse auf 'Buy' - Ziel 175 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|
08.06.22
|DGAP-DD: Deutsche Börse AG english (EQS Group)
|
08.06.22
|DGAP-DD: Deutsche Börse AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
08.06.22
|DGAP-DD: Deutsche Börse AG english (EQS Group)
|
08.06.22
|DGAP-DD: Deutsche Börse AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
08.06.22
|DGAP-DD: Deutsche Börse AG english (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Deutsche Börse AGmehr Analysen
|07:12
|Deutsche Börse Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|16.06.22
|Deutsche Börse Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.06.22
|Deutsche Börse Buy
|Warburg Research
|30.05.22
|Deutsche Börse Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.05.22
|Deutsche Börse Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|07:12
|Deutsche Börse Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|16.06.22
|Deutsche Börse Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.06.22
|Deutsche Börse Buy
|Warburg Research
|30.05.22
|Deutsche Börse Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.05.22
|Deutsche Börse Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|16.06.22
|Deutsche Börse Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.06.22
|Deutsche Börse Buy
|Warburg Research
|30.05.22
|Deutsche Börse Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.05.22
|Deutsche Börse Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.04.22
|Deutsche Börse Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.07.20
|Deutsche Börse Sell
|Warburg Research
|15.07.20
|Deutsche Börse Sell
|Warburg Research
|07:12
|Deutsche Börse Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|05.05.22
|Deutsche Börse Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|29.04.22
|Deutsche Börse Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.04.22
|Deutsche Börse Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|26.04.22
|Deutsche Börse Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Deutsche Börse AG
|154,00
|-0,29%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWeiter hohe Nervosität am Markt: US-Börsen legen deutlich zu -- ATX letztlich mit leichten Gewinnen -- DAX geht noch in Grün aus der Sitzung -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich fester
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Dienstag nach oben. Der DAX zeigte sich ebenfalls mit leichten Gewinnen. An den US-Börsen geht es kräftig nach oben. Mehrheitlich grüne Vorzeichen wurden von den Börsen aus Asien gemeldet.