31.05.2022 11:00:00
Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation and Deutsche Gesellschaft für Photographie (DGPh) offer awards for writing about photography
The Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation and the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Photographie (DGPh) are again jointly offering the two prizes “Thinking Photography. DGPh Research Award” and the “Writing Photography. DGPh Award for Innovative Publication”. The awards are presented every two years, most recently in 2020 to Carolin Görgen (Thinking Photography. DGPh Research Award) and Stefan Vanthuyne (Writing Photography. DGPh Award for Innovative Publication).The “Thinking Photography. DGPh Research Award” recognises approaches in the humanities, cultural studies and social sciences constituting exceptional contributions to photography research. The prize is awarded to qualification theses (master’s theses, diploma theses or dissertations) or other independent publications connected to an expansion of research perspectives on the medium of photography. With no thematic restrictions or guidelines in terms of methods and approaches, special attention is given to works committed to venturing beyond disciplinary or methodological boundaries. Published or unpublished texts from the last two years can be submitted. The prize is endowed with €3,000. However, photography is no longer debated and reflected upon exclusively in scientific publications. Rather, a digital culture of discussion has developed that is innovatively dedicated to all facets of the medium. The “Writing Photography. DGPh Award for Innovative Publication” therefore recognices innovative publications on photography and awards journalistic, essayistic and other publications. This prize directs its particular focus on smaller publications such as exemplarily selected blog posts, columns and reviews, online publications and formats which creatively combine texts and photographic material. Individual published content, either digital or analogue, from the last two years can be submitted. The prize is endowed with €1,000. An international jury will select the awards’ recipients. The award ceremony will be held as part of a public event, jointly organised by the DGPh and the Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation in 2023. The juryThe jury members for both awards are: Carolin Görgen, Associate Professor, Sorbonne Université, Paris, Department of American Studies, award winner “Thinking Photography” 2020; Alexandra König, Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation; Renée Mussai, Curator and Researcher, Autograph London; Miriam Zlobinski, Section Chair History and Archives, Deutsche Gesellschaft für Photographie (DGPh).Submission of the worksApplication documents can be uploaded via the following links:Thinking Photography. DGPh Research AwardWriting Photography. DGPh Award for Innovative PublicationThey must include the following documents:Abstract of the work in English (approx. 3,500 characters incl. spaces)Entire manuscriptCurriculum vitaePublication list (optional)The submission deadline is 31 October 2022. The promotion of contemporary photography is a primary concern of the Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation. This includes, in particular, encouraging and facilitating academic exchange on the medium. With the DGPh, it has a renowned partner at its side.Media contacts:Deutsche Börse Photography FoundationStefanie Lutherstefanie.luther@deutsche-boerse.comTel. +49-(0) 69-2 11-3 64 30Deutsche Gesellschaft für Photographie (DGPh)Miriam Zlobinski (Section Chair History and Archives)Regina Plaardgph@dgph.de Tel. +49-(0) 221-9 23 20 69Annotation for editors:About the Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation The Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation is a non-profit organisation based in Frankfurt/Main that is dedicated to collecting, exhibiting and promoting contemporary photography. It is responsible for the further development and presentation of the Art Collection Deutsche Börse, which now comprises over 2,200 photographic works by around 150 artists from 30 nations. In its exhibition space in Eschborn near Frankfurt/Main, it shows several exhibitions a year that are open to the public. Supporting young artists is a particular concern of the foundation, which promotes them in many ways: with awards, scholarships or through participation in the talent programme of the Fotografiemuseum Amsterdam Foam. Together with the Photographers’ Gallery in London, it awards the renowned Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation Prize every year. Furthermore, the foundation supports exhibition projects of international museums and institutions as well as the development of platforms for academic dialogue and research on the medium of photography.www.deutscheboersephotographyfoundation.orgAbout the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Photographie (DGPh)The Deutsche Gesellschaft für Photographie (DGPh) is a registered association with around 1,100 members throughout Germany and is based in Cologne. DGPh works to promote and examine the interests of photography and related imaging media in cultural contexts. Its activities are focused on the various fields of application of photography in art, science, education, publishing, the economic and political realm as well as their links and interactions. As the central authority for communicating ground-breaking achievements in the field of photography to the public, it also awards prizes and scholarships. https://www.dgph.de/english/what-german-photographic-association
