27.06.2024 11:00:00
Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation and German Photographic Society (DGPh) offer awards for writing about photography
The Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation and the German Photographic Society (Deutsche Gesellschaft für Photographie) are again jointly offering the two prizes “Thinking Photography. DGPh Research Award” and the “Writing Photography. DGPh Award for Innovative Publication”. The awards are presented every two years. Manuscripts for both prizes can be submitted from 1 July to 31 October 2024.The DGPh Research Award “Thinking Photography” recognises research projects in photographic theory and history as well as approaches in the humanities, cultural studies or social sciences constituting exceptional contributions to photography research. The prize is awarded to qualification theses (master’s theses, diploma theses or dissertations) or other independent publications connected to an expansion of research perspectives on the medium of photography. With no thematic restrictions or guidelines in terms of methods and approaches, special attention is given to works committed to venturing beyond disciplinary or methodological boundaries. Published or unpublished texts in German or English from the last two years can be submitted. The prize is endowed with €3,000.Photography is no longer debated and reflected upon exclusively in scientific publications. A digital culture of discussion has developed that is innovatively dedicated to all facets of the medium. The DGPH Award for Innovative Publication “Writing Photography” therefore recognises pioneering publications on photography and awards journalistic, essayistic and other publications. This prize directs its particular focus on smaller publications such as selected blog posts, columns and reviews, online publications and formats which creatively combine texts and photographic material. Individual published content in German or English, either digital or analogue, from the last two years can be submitted. The prize is endowed with €1,000. An international jury will select the awards’ recipients. The award ceremony will be held as part of a public event, jointly organised by the DGPh and the Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation in 2025. The juryThe jury members for both awards are: Dr. Charlotte Bruns, postdoctoral researcher and lecturer, Erasmus University Rotterdam, award winner “Thinking Photography” 2022; Alexandra König, Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation; Nela Eggenberger, Chief Editor and Artistic Director, EIKON – International Magazine for Photography and Media Art; Miriam Zlobinski, Deputy Chair, Section History and Archives, German Photographic Society (DGPh).Submission of the worksApplication documents can be uploaded via the following links:Thinking Photography. DGPh Research AwardWriting Photography. DGPh Award for Innovative PublicationThey must include the following documents:Abstract of the work in English (approx. 3,500 characters incl. spaces)Entire manuscript in German or EnglishCurriculum vitaePublication list (optional)The submission deadline is 31 October 2024. The promotion of academic research on photographyIn cooperation with the German Photographic Society (DGPh), the Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation is awarding the two prizes “Thinking Photography” and “Writing Photography” for the third time this year. The promotion of contemporary photography is one of the main objectives of the Foundation. Its commitment includes awards, scholarships and exhibitions for young artists, as well as events that promote academic dialogue and research on the medium of photography.Note to Editors:Media contacts:Deutsche Börse Photography FoundationIsabelle Hammerisabelle.hammer@deutsche-boerse.comTel. +49 69 21117014German Photographic Society (DGPh)Regina Plaardgph@dgph.deTel. +49 221 9232069About the Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation The Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation is a non-profit organisation based in Frankfurt/Main, dedicated to collecting, exhibiting and promoting contemporary photography. The Foundation is responsible for the development and presentation of the Art Collection Deutsche Börse, whose 25th anniversary it is celebrating this year. The collection now comprises over 2,300 photographic works by around 160 artists from 35 nations. The Foundation shows several public exhibitions a year in its exhibition space in Eschborn near Frankfurt am Main. It supports young artists through awards, scholarships or the annual talent programme of the Fotografiemuseum Amsterdam Foam. Together with the Photographers’ Gallery in London, it awards the renowned Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation Prize every year. The Foundation also works on exhibitions with international museums and institutions, as well as creating platforms for academic dialogue and research on photography. www.deutscheboersephotographyfoundation.orgAbout the German Photographic Society (DGPh)The German Photographic Society (DGPh) is a registered association with around 1,100 members throughout Germany and is based in Cologne. DGPh works to promote and examine the interests of photography and related imaging media in cultural contexts. Its activities are focused on the various fields of application of photography in art, science, education, publishing, the economic and political realm as well as their links and interactions. As the central authority for communicating ground-breaking achievements in the field of photography to the public, it also awards prizes and scholarships.www.dgph.de/Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Börse AG
