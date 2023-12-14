|
Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation presents its 2024 annual programme
To mark the 25th anniversary of the Art Collection Deutsche Börse in 2024, the Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation is presenting an extensive and varied programme of exhibitions and events. In the spirit of cooperation, dialogue and diversity – the three guiding principles of the anniversary year – the activities will focus on the diversity of voices within the collection and a lively exchange with artists and partner institutions from around the world. The Art Collection Deutsche Börse is among the most important collections of international contemporary photography. Established in 1999, it now comprises more than 2,300 works by around 160 artists from 35 countries. The Foundation is responsible for the further development and presentation of the impressive collection. EXHIBITIONS“Chris Killip. A Retrospective”22 February to 19 May 2024 in The Cube, Frankfurt/EschbornPress preview: Wednesday 21 February 2024, 11:00 a.m.The exhibition presents the extensive work of British photographer Chris Killip (1946-2020), one of the most influential documentary photographers of his time. His black and white photographs from the 1970s and 80s convey a vivid image of the population in Northern Britain in times of economic and social upheaval. Killip documented the everyday lives of workers and their families, building close personal relationships with his protagonists over long periods of time. The intimate portraits, landscape and architectural shots illustrate the consequences and challenges of the economic changes they faced. The retrospective comprises more than 140 works and is the most comprehensive exhibition of Killip’s oeuvre in Germany to date.“RAY ECHOES – Triennial of Photography”30 May to 22 September 2024 in The Cube, Frankfurt/EschbornPress preview: Thursday 29 May 2024, 11:00 a.m.Once again, the Photography Foundation is participating in the international triennial of photography RAY, which will be held from 3 May to 8 September 2024. More than 11 institutions in Frankfurt and the Rhine-Main region are set to take part in the programme, presenting contemporary photography and related media on the theme “ECHOES” at various exhibition venues. The Foundation has been involved in curating RAY since the triennial was first held in 2012. From 30 May, it will be presenting a comprehensive group exhibition particularly dedicated to the role of photography as a carrier of memory, featuring works by Jana Bissdorf, Sophie Calle, Maisie Cousins, Nicholas Nixon and Johanna Schlegel, amongst others. “Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation Prize 2024”15 June to 22 September 2024 in The Cube, Frankfurt/EschbornPress preview: Wednesday 12 June 2024, 11:00 a.m.One of the most prestigious international awards for photography, the Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation Prize, is awarded annually in partnership with the Photographers’ Gallery London. It recognises artists for their projects that have made a significant contribution to photography over the past 12 months. The four finalists for the Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation Prize 2024 are VALIE EXPORT, Gauri Gill & Rajesh Vangad, Lebohang Kganye and Hrair Sarkissian. Following the presentation in London, the exhibition of their works will be shown at The Cube, Eschborn, from 15 June to 22 September 2024. Photography festival “Les rencontres de la photographie d’Arles”1 July to 22 September 2024 at the Foundation Manuel Rivera-Ortiz, Arles, FranceEvery summer, “Les rencontres de la photographie d’Arles”, the largest photography festival in the world, is held in the south of France. It features works by famous photographers and lesser-known artists at various indoor and outdoor exhibition venues across the city. In 2024, the Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation will take part in the renowned festival for the fifth time and present works by a young artist in cooperation with Fotohaus ParisBerlin at the Manuel Rivera-Ortiz Foundation.Collection exhibition “25 Years of Art Collection Deutsche Börse”11 October 2024 to 19 January 2025 in The Cube, Frankfurt/EschbornPress preview: Thursday 10 October 2024, 11:00 a.m.The Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation will present new acquisitions for the Art Collection Deutsche Börse of the past two years in a comprehensive group exhibition, showing how they enrich the body of the collection and create a dialogue with previously acquired groups of works. Artists including Sabiha Cimen, Marvel Harris, Helen Levitt, Daniel Jack Lyons, Sabelo Mlangeni, Sim Chi Yin and Vanessa Winship will be represented. The exhibition is a highlight in the programme of the Photography Foundation, which celebrates the 25th anniversary of the Art Collection in 2024. Building on the anniversary year’s guiding principles – cooperation, dialogue and diversity – the exhibition brings together multifaceted visual languages and narratives and enables new perspectives on the existing body of the collection. The presentation is curated by Anne-Marie Beckmann, Director of the Photography Foundation, in collaboration with British curator Mariama Attah, who has been advising the Photography Foundation as Associate Curator on acquisitions for its collection since early 2023 as part of a two-year collaboration. This partnership will serve the further expansion of the artistic positions represented in the collection and deepen their diversity.PUBLICATIONXL Photography 7In February 2024, the Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation’s seventh volume of the “XL Photography” collection catalogues will be published by the Kehrer publishing house. It presents the new artistic positions acquired since 2019 for the Art Collection Deutsche Börse in the same scope as its predecessors. With large images and introductory texts on the artists’ respective groups of works, the “XL Photography” catalogues illustrate the collection’s development and continuous expansion. “XL Photography 7” presents the works of 24 artists with a foreword by Dr Theodor Weimer, CEO of Deutsche Börse AG, and an introduction by Anne-Marie Beckmann, Director of the Foundation and curator of the Art Collection Deutsche Börse. The publication will be available in bookstores from February 2024. The featured artists are Verdiana Albano, Christian Borchert, Alejandro Cartagena, Daniel Castro Garcia, Larry Clark, Maisie Cousins, Sylvain Couzinet-Jacques, Cristina de Middel, Harry Gruyaert, Anton Kusters, Ute and Werner Mahler, Philip Montgomery, Anders Petersen, Mimi Plumb, Anastasia Samoylova, Jamel Shabazz, Christine Spengler, Mikhael Subotzky and Patrick Waterhouse, Hayahisa Tomiyasu, Henry Wessel, Tom Wood and Ulrich Wüst.FUNDING ACTIVITIES, EVENTS AND FURTHER COOPERATIONSAmong the Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation’s central commitments is the development and promotion of contemporary photography, which it will continue to intensify in 2024. The Foundation works with an international network of museums, universities and other institutions, funding initiatives to promote young photographers and an academic dialogue. Activities include awards, scholarships and exhibition programmes for young artists, among them the exhibition series “La jeune photographie allemande”, jointly organised with the Goethe-Institut Paris. The Foundation’s part in the young talent programme of the Fotografiemuseum Amsterdam Foam, “Foam Talent”, includes financial support for the programme as well as the acquisition of one artistic position from each Talent edition for the Art Collection Deutsche Börse. Also, the Photography Foundation will again award the renowned Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation Prize together with the Photographers’ Gallery in London in 2024, honouring outstanding, innovative works in photography. In addition, it cooperates with the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Photographie (German Photographic Society DGPh), with awards for research and journalism in the field of photography. The Photography Foundation is also involved in local projects. It organises the “Fotoförderpreis” for young students together with the Hochschule für Gestaltung Offenbach (Offenbach University of Art and Design, HfG) and contributes to the funding of scholarships for local artists through the Frankfurter Künstlerhilfe. Since the very beginning of the collection, a focus of its communication and education efforts has always been the dialogue with Deutsche Börse Group employees. The Art Collection’s upcoming anniversary year therefore includes various highlights for them, such as the Staff Photo Competition, an internal contest inviting employees worldwide to submit a photo of their own. The presentation “Favourite Pieces – The Staff Selection”, to be shown in The Cube in spring 2024, will exclusively feature works from the Art Collection selected by colleagues. The 2024 annual programme is subject to changes without notice. Notes to Editors:Here you can find an overview of the press images for the annual programme 2024. We will be happy to send you the press images in print quality upon request. Information for Visitors: The exhibitions in The Cube, the headquarters of Deutsche Börse in Eschborn, can be visited as part of a guided tour with prior registration at www.deutscheboersephotographyfoundation.org or on the “Open Saturdays” without prior registration. Admission is free. Special appointments for individual groups (up to 25 persons) can be arranged by e-mail: foundation@deutsche-boerse.com. Adress: The Cube, Mergenthalerallee 61, 65760 Eschborn About the Deutsche Börse Photography FoundationThe Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation is a non-profit organisation based in Frankfurt/ Main, dedicated to collecting, exhibiting and promoting contemporary photography. The Foundation is responsible for the development and presentation of the Art Collection Deutsche Börse, which now comprises over 2,300 photographic works by around 160 artists from 35 nations. It shows several public exhibitions a year in its exhibition space in Eschborn near Frankfurt am Main. The Foundation supports young artists through awards, scholarships or the annual talent programme of the Fotografiemuseum Amsterdam Foam. Together with the Photographers' Gallery in London, it awards the renowned Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation Prize every year. The foundation also works on exhibitions with international museums and institutions, as well as creating platforms for academic dialogue and research on photography. www.deutscheboersephotographyfoundation.org About the Art Collection Deutsche BörseThe Art Collection Deutsche Börse is among the most important collections of international contemporary photography. Established in 1999, the collection now comprises more than 2,300 works by around 160 artists from 35 countries. The Art Collection is dedicated to the central themes of photography since the Mid-20th century. The visual languages and photographic approaches represented in the collection are as diverse as the background, age, or artistic method of the photographers, ranging from documentary to conceptual approaches. Each position offers its own perspective on the collection's central theme, the "conditio humana", the exploration of the conditions of human existence and its position in the world.
