20.06.2022 11:00:00
Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation shows two new exhibitions: “Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation Prize 2022” and “New Works - Art Collection Deutsche Börse”
“Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation Prize 2022” The exhibition “Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation Prize 2022” shows works by this year’s finalists, Deana Lawson, Gilles Peress, Jo Ractliffe and Anastasia Samoylova. All four artists address some of the most pressing issues of our time but take different approaches to visual storytelling. Jo Ractliffe’s work from South Africa shows new ways of visualising conflicts and their consequences, as does Gilles Peress’ footage of the streets of Northern Ireland. Deana Lawson’s depiction of the “Black Experience” creates a new iconography, while Anastasia Samoylova’s exploration of the effects of climate change in Florida highlights the discrepancy between idealised images and the reality of rising floods. On 12 May 2022, the £30,000 award was given to Deana Lawson for her exhibition “Centropy” shown at Kunsthalle Basel. The exhibition “Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation Prize 2022” is curated by Katrina Schwarz from the Photographers’ Gallery, London.The influential prize, which has been awarded in partnership with Deutsche Börse Group since 2005, is one of the most prestigious international awards for contemporary photography. It recognises photographic exhibitions and publications that have made a significant contribution to the medium. It has also established itself as a signpost for developments in photography, recognising outstanding, innovative and critical work that pushes the boundaries of the photographic medium and highlights its influence and relevance on the cultural landscape.“New Works – Art Collection Deutsche Börse”The exhibition “New Works – Art Collection Deutsche Börse” presents recent acquisitions for the Art Collection Deutsche Börse from the past 24 months. It shows how these artistic positions expand and at the same time deepen the curatorial concept of the collection. It now comprises over 2,200 photographs by around 150 artists from 30 nations. The exhibited groups of works of the ten newcomers refer to essential characteristics of the collection. They reflect the spectrum of visual languages represented in the Art Collection as well as its cross-generational orientation. The works of young artists enter into a dialogue with established positions in the history of photography. Collecting in depth is an important pillar of the curatorial concept: it means acquiring extensive groups of works and series that provide an intensive insight into the respective artistic approach. Each new acquisition enriches the body of the collection with a new perspective on the central theme of the Art Collection, the “conditio humana”, and at the same time ties in with the existing groups of works. The artists in the exhibition are: Verdiana Albano, Maisie Cousins, Sylvain Couzinet-Jacques, Cristina de Middel, Walker Evans, Samuel Fosso, Ute and Werner Mahler, Jamel Shabazz and Tom Wood.Information for visitors: The exhibitions are on display until 25 September 2022. Admission is free. They can be visited on the “Open Saturdays” on 16 July and 10 September, from 11:00 to 16:00, without prior appointment. In addition, we offer the visit as part of guided tours with prior registration at www.deutscheboersephotographyfoundation.org. Special appointments for individual groups (10-20 persons) can be arranged by e-mail: foundation@deutsche-boerse.com.Address: The Cube, Mergenthalerallee 61, 65760 EschbornAbout the Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation The Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation is a non-profit organisation based in Frankfurt/Main that is dedicated to collecting, exhibiting and promoting contemporary photography. It is responsible for the further development and presentation of the Art Collection Deutsche Börse, which now comprises over 2,200 photographic works by around 150 artists from 30 nations. In its exhibition space in Eschborn near Frankfurt/Main, it shows several exhibitions a year that are open to the public. Supporting young artists is a particular concern of the foundation, which promotes them in many ways: with awards, scholarships or through participation in the talent programme of the Fotografiemuseum Amsterdam Foam. Together with the Photographers’ Gallery in London, it awards the renowned Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation Prize every year. Furthermore, the foundation supports exhibition projects of international museums and institutions as well as the development of platforms for academic dialogue and research on the medium of photography.www.deutscheboersephotographyfoundation.org
