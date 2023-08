Deutsche Börse receives final regulatory approval for public takeover of SimCorp

Following the feedback from the European Commission on 23 August 2023, Deutsche Börse AG announces that it has received the last regulatory approval for its public takeover of the Danish SimCorp A/S.Thus, Deutsche Börse affirms that the offer period for the cash offer expires on 19 September 2023 at 23:59 (CEST) but remains subject to a minimum acceptance level of 50 per cent plus one share of all SimCorp shares. SimCorp shareholders who have not yet accepted the offer but wish to do so are encouraged to take action well before 19 September 2023 as the offer expires on that day. Certain institutions may have earlier deadlines for submission of the acceptance form. The offer is expected to be settled and thus completed on 29 September 2023 at the latest.The offer document as well as all further documents can be viewed and downloaded at https://www.deutsche-boerse.com/dbg-en/investor-relations/announcements-and-services/simcorp. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Börse AG Zum vollständigen Artikel