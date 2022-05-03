|
03.05.2022 09:00:00
Deutsche Börse to provide global derivatives market data from CME Group on A7 Analytics platform
Deutsche Börse is expanding the market data offering on its cloud-based online analytics platform A7 to include historical market data from global derivatives marketplace CME Group. The two firms recently reached a licensing agreement, which will enable market participants to test their trading strategies and make highly-informed trading decisions by subscribing to market data sets from either, or both, exchanges via the A7 platform. Historical data from CME Group will be available daily on a t+1 basis, and, initially, will include data from each of its four designated contract markets – the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), Commodity Exchange (COMEX) and New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX). The new data sets from CME Group will be available from June of this year. With the new offering, Deutsche Börse is responding to customer requests for comprehensive market data that they can access via a single interface: “Our customers have a strong demand for data on global derivatives markets. Through the cooperation with CME Group, they can now obtain and analyse this data easily and promptly via A7. We will continue to expand our data offering to meet the needs of our clients,” says Alireza Dorfard, Head of Market Data + Services.“Our market data is optimised for use with A7’s analytics engine, bringing together high-quality derivatives benchmarks with tailored trading strategies for profitability and risk management,” says Trey Berre, Global Head of Data Services at CME Group. “This robust combination of data and analytics, accessed through services like Deutsche Börse’s cloud-based platform, enables a broader community of investors to identify actionable insights with greater speed and less complexity.” Complementary to CME Group market data, users of A7 can simultaneously access extensive market data from Eurex, Xetra and EEX to trade more efficiently or to develop and test execution algorithms more easily. Deutsche Börse launched the analytics platform in July 2020. The user-friendly environment is built directly into the clients’ front-end without the need to operate their own data warehouse to access advanced analytics in market dynamics and microstructures.For more information on the data offering on A7, please visit http://www.mds.deutsche-boerse.com.About Deutsche Börse Market Data + ServicesDeutsche Börse Market Data + Services provides financial market participants around the world with proprietary market data from Deutsche Börse Group’s Xetra and Eurex trading platforms, as well as with data from our cooperation partners. Our clients include analysts, algo traders, banks, hedge funds, asset managers, mid- and back-office professionals and vendors who rely on high-quality, reliable information to make investment and trading decisions, manage risk, safeguard assets and meet increasing regulatory requirements.Our product portfolio includes real-time market data, index data from the DAX and STOXX indices, as well as reference data and historical data. In addition, we use the highly granular market data from Eurex and Xetra to develop meaningful analytics that help our clients optimise their trading strategies. Our growing offering includes the cloud-based analytics platform A7 or tools such as Xetra and Eurex Flow Insights, which can be obtained directly from our Data Shop.www.mds.deutsche-boerse.comMedia contact:Deutsche Börse AG Verena MenzelPhone: +49 (0)69 211-1 67 99media-relations@deutsche-boerse.comCME Group Timothy BarelloPhone: +1 212 299 2256timothy.barello@cmegroup.com
