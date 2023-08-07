|
07.08.2023 15:45:00
Deutsche Börse’s DB1 Ventures to invest in block trading platform OptimX Markets
Deutsche Börse’s Corporate Venture Capital arm DB1 Ventures has led the Seed funding round in OptimX Markets, a future block trading platform.Based in New York, OptimX is an independent, venue-neutral block trading solution in the global cash equities space. OptimX has developed an advanced technology suite that provides investment banks, brokers, and institutions with a unique platform for sharing and processing institutional block orders. To support their go-to market launch in the EU and UK, a partnership with co-investor Aquis Exchange will be established. Eric Leupold, Managing Director Cash Market at Deutsche Börse, commented: “Buy side firms in the EU have a continued preference for executing large cash equity transactions in blocks, which has been reinforced by MiFID II. OptimX has a compelling value proposition for this off-order book market. We look forward to working closely with the team and our co-investors to build and scale the business.”David Barnett, CEO and Founder of OptimX Markets, commented: “Our collaboration with Deutsche Börse paves the way for our advanced technology suite to make waves in the European marketplace. As one of the world’s most renowned financial market operators, Deutsche Börse’s rich heritage and a steadfast commitment to fostering burgeoning technologies provides OptimX with the critical support and guidance that will allow us to reshape the landscape of European equities liquidity and beyond.”About Deutsche Börse Group and DB1 VenturesDB1 Ventures is the Corporate Venture Capital arm of Deutsche Börse Group. Its vision is to be a strategic partner of choice for early-stage to growth-stage companies which are core or adjacent to Deutsche Börse Group’s strategy, generate attractive investment returns and add strategic value to its growth plans.As an international exchange organisation and innovative market infrastructure provider, Deutsche Börse Group ensures markets characterised by integrity, transparency and stability. With its wide range of products, services and technologies, the Group organises safe and efficient markets for sustainable economies. Its business areas extend along the entire value chain in exchange trading, including the admission, trading and clearing, and custody of securities and other financial instruments, the dissemination of market data, as well as the management of collateral and liquidity. As a technology company, the Group develops state-of-the-art IT solutions and offers IT systems all over the world.With more than 11,000 employees, the Group has its headquarters in the financial centre of Frankfurt/Rhine-Main, as well as a strong global presence in locations such as Luxembourg, Prague, Cork, London, New York, Chicago, Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, Tokyo and Sydney.About OptimXOptimX Markets Inc. forges a new dynamic in institutional trading by restoring transparency and simplicity to sourcing block trades. Committed to preserving the fragile ecosystem between brokers and institutional investors in financial transactions, OptimX believes that great technology should enhance relationships rather than replace them, ensuring a seamless experience for both consumers and providers of liquidity. OptimX offers unique and comprehensive trading solutions in both US and EMEA capital markets. For more information, please go to www.optimx.comWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Börse AG
|07.08.23
|Deutsche Börse Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.23
|Deutsche Börse Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.08.23
|Deutsche Börse Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|01.08.23
|Deutsche Börse Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.08.23
|Deutsche Börse Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
