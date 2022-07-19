Deutsche EuroShop: Wellner, Olaf Borkers To Leave Company

(RTTNews) - The Supervisory Board of Deutsche EuroShop AG (DUSCF.PK) agreed by best mutual consent with the spokesman of the Executive Board, Wilhelm Wellner to conclude a termination arrangement and revoke his reappointment as of 1 October 2022. Both Wellner and Olaf Borkers, whose appointment to the Executive Board expires on 30 September 2022, have decided that they will no longer be available to the company.

The company has agreed with Borkers that he would remain available to the company in an advisory capacity for a certain period of time following his departure from the Executive Board.