Deutsche Post DHL FY Profit Increases; Expands Share Buyback Program

(RTTNews) - Package delivery and logistic major Deutsche Post DHL Group reported that its net profit for fiscal year 2022 increased to 5.36 billion euros from last year's 5.05 billion euros, with earnings per share improving to 4.33 euros from 4.01 euros in the previous year.

Revenue for the year rose to 94.44 billion euros from 81.75 billion euros in the prior year.

By the year 2050, Deutsche Post DHL Group aims to achieve net-zero emissions logistics

In light of the continuing uncertainty about the course of an economic recovery, the Group's 2023 EBIT guidance contains three scenarios and ranges from 6.0 billion euros to 7.0 billion euros, the company said in a statement.

In the favorable case of a recovery starting around mid-year the Group expects EBIT of around 7.0 billion euros for fiscal year 2023.

In case of a recovery starting more towards year end the Group anticipates EBIT of around 6.5 billion euros.

In the least favorable case of no significant recovery in 2023 the Group predicts EBIT of at least 6.0 billion euros.

The Group expects to be able to increase EBIT relative to 2023 again. The EBIT target for 2025 is set to more than 8 billion euros. The Group anticipates to generate cumulative free cash flow of 9 billion euros to 11 billion euros in the period from 2023 to 2025.

The company said it will propose to the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on May 4, 2023 an increase of the dividend to 1.85 euros per share compared to 1.80 euros per share paid last year. The Group would thus pay out a total amount of EUR 2.2 billion.

The company noted that the existing share buyback program 2022-24 will be increased by 1.0 billion euros. The total volume now amounts to 3.0 billion euros. There is no change in the intention to conclude the program until the end of 2024.

