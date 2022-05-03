Deutsche Post DHL Group Q1 Profit Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Deutsche Post DHL Group (DPSGY.PK), a package delivery and supply chain management major, reported that its first quarter net profit rose to 1.35 billion euros or 1.08 euros per share from 1.19 billion euros or 0.94 euros per share in the same quarter last year.

Operating profit or EBIT grew to 2.2 billion euros from 1.9 billion euros in the previous year.

Revenue improved by 19.8 percent to 22.6 billion euros from the prior year, due to factors including positive currency effects of 547 million euros.

The Group continues to expect EBIT of 8.0 billion euros, plus or minus 5 percent, in the current financial year.

For 2024, the company continues to forecast an increase in EBIT to around 8.5 billion euros. The short- and medium-term outlook for the development of free cash flow and gross capital expenditures was also confirmed.

Excluding acquisitions, the Group expects free cash flow of 3.6 billion euros, plus or minus percent, in the current year, with a cumulative free cash flow forecast of around 11 billion euros for the period 2022 to 2024.

The outlook for capex in 2022 remains at around 4.2 billion euros and for the period 2022 to 2024 at around 12 billion euros.