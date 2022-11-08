08.11.2022 07:16:25

Deutsche Post Q3 Profir Rises, Margin Down; Lifts FY22 EBIT View, Backs FY24 Forecast

(RTTNews) - Deutsche Post DHL Group (DPSGY.PK), a package delivery and logistic major, reported Tuesday that its third-quarter consolidated net profit grew 13 percent to 1.23 billion euros from last year's 1.09 billion euros.

Earnings per share were 1.02 euros, up 16 percent from 0.88 euro last year.

Operating profit or EBIT improved 15.2 percent from last year to 2.0 billion euros. At 8.5 percent, the EBIT margin was slightly below the prior-year level of 8.8 percent.

Revenue grew 20 percent to 24.04 billion euros from last year's 20.04 billion euros.

Further, Deutsche Post raised fiscal 2022 EBIT guidance thanks to its international DHL business, and said it is well on track to achieve EBIT of around 8.4 billion euros.

The company previously expected EBIT of 8.0 billion euros with a maximum variance of + / - 5 percent.

The mid-term outlook for 2024 remains stable with an EBIT of around 8.5 billion euros.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Fokus auf US-Kongresswahlen: ATX im Minus -- DAX schwächer -- Asiens Börsen geben nach
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich zur Wochenmitte in Rot. Der DAX verbucht Verluste. Die Börsen in Fernost geben am Mittwoch ebenfalls nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen