Deutsche Telekom and T-Mobile US Introduce Network APIs and a Joint Developer Platform in Germany and the US

Deutsche Telekom and T-Mobile US have developed a platform with joint Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) - called T-DevEdge - to make it easy and simple for the global developer community to create new, connected solutions. These APIs will give developers a direct and simplified entryway to connectivity and other core network services on both sides of the Atlantic. As one of the first, Siemens Energy is using one of the new APIs for Quality-on-Demand to optimize its remote maintenance. Microsoft is the first cloud provider to integrate the new set of network APIs into their cloud platform through the Microsoft Azure Programmable Connectivity Software Development Kit (SDK). Deutsche Telekom and T-Mobile US unveiled the new transatlantic offering at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

Network quality on demand

"We can now share the capabilities of our networks directly with our customers, as we make networks increasingly intelligent and programmable. One of our new network APIs allows customers to get defined Quality-on-Demand attributes for mobile data access easily and when they need them. This enables developers to create new and valuable offerings for businesses or consumers. Now, together with T-Mobile US we are bringing this offering to a creative and engaged developer community on both sides of the Atlantic,” said Claudia Nemat, Member of the Board of Management for Technology, and Innovation at Deutsche Telekom.

"Last year, we launched our DevEdge platform in the US to give developers the tools they need to build the next generation of applications. This collaboration with Deutsche Telekom gives even more developers access to the latest network technology. We can’t wait to see what they will create,” said Rob Roy, SVP of Emerging Products at T-Mobile.

First partner use case is Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy is the first partner to access the service. They are using the APIs to perform virtually assisted remote maintenance. This requires consistently high network quality to enable broad deployment even in locations without stable connectivity. On-site technicians use Microsoft HoloLens 2 and Remote Assist, an augmented reality application. The application displays critical information and guidance directly in the technicians’ field of view. With these tools, remote experts can support the technicians and help solve complex problems.

"Siemens Energy uses the Quality-on-Demand network API to improve the daily work of our experts. Our remote engineers can now see the augmented video in the HoloLens 2 with minimal delay, in the best resolution. This ensures that they can provide the best possible advice to their colleagues on site and increase customer satisfaction. Network APIs also reduce travel time and maintenance turnaround time,” says Mark Schaefer, Vice President Siemens Energy Business IT. The test case demonstrates the importance of cross-industry collaboration in developing new solutions.

Microsoft integrates network APIs with Azure

The new network APIs are integrated onto Microsoft Azure Programmable Connectivity for easy customer deployment. Azure provides the environment to run applications, like Siemens Energy Remote Assist. The application accesses the intelligence and programmability of mobile networks through network APIs on the back end.

"We empower developers to create powerful applications through the access to advanced network capabilities and APIs—such as quality-on-demand, identification, or location. With Azure Programmable Connectivity, developers can interact with networks in a unified way and create new network-aware application using the Azure tools they know. Our work with Siemens Energy, Deutsche Telekom and T-Mobile US demonstrates the value of a harmonized access to network APIs to enhance business processes like predictive maintenance. As a founding member, we’ll continue to contribute to the CAMARA alliance to further unlock innovation across industries,” says Yousef Khalidi, Corporate Vice President Azure for Operators, Microsoft.

Another industry-leader, Bosch, will soon start testing network API solutions in automotive and other areas to improve customer satisfaction and provide a better answer to current global challenges. A key factor for all partners is standardization.

CAMARA Alliance takes form

To ensure that global standards for APIs are defined and used, Deutsche Telekom, among others, founded the CAMARA Alliance. The CAMARA initiative consists of network operators, cloud providers, application developers and technology and operating system vendors. The alliance was announced during the MWC in 2022 and has grown up to eleven API families, more than 50 partners and more than 300 people working in the different groups of the community.

About T-DevEdge

T-DevEdge is a platform for developers of all kinds. It designed to bring together various engineering products and services, such as APIs. The new API portal is a common offering from T-Mobile US and Deutsche Telekom. Developers can test their solutions with select APIs by participating in an Early Access Program in the US here: https://devedge.t-mobile.com/5g-early-access-program

