26.11.2025 10:41:59
Deutsche Telekom Partners With Disney+ To Roll Out New Entertainment Offerings Across Europe
(RTTNews) - Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.DE), a German telecommunications company, on Wednesday announced has partnered with Disney+ to expand entertainment options for customers across Europe.
The launch is starting now at Magyar Telekom in Hungary.
The launch includes new integration features, bundles and tailored offers, with additional national companies introducing similar packages through 2026.
The company said that the initiative strengthens its strategy of enhancing customers' digital lifestyles through premium connectivity and integrated services.
Disney+ access will include content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Hulu, covering documentaries, drama, comedy, classic animation and general entertainment.
Fan-favourite titles include Grey's Anatomy, The Bear, Only Murders in the Building, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps and, from December 10, Percy Jackson and the Olympians.
