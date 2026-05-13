Deutsche Telekom Q1 Profit Down; Backs FY26 Adj. EPS View, Lifts Adj. EBITDA AL Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - German telecom major Deutsche Telekom AG on Wednesday reported weak profit in its first quarter, despite slightly higher revenues. Further, the firm maintained fiscal 2026 outlook for adjusted earnings per share, and raised adjusted EBITDA AL view, reflecting the recently raised guidance of its subsidiary, T-Mobile US.

On the XETRA in Germany, the shares were gaining around 1.3 percent, trading at 27.98 euros.

Tim Höttges, CEO of the Group, said, "Deutsche Telekom shows resilience in turbulent times. Our business operations remain stable, largely unaffected by events around the globe. In fact, we have slightly raised our guidance."

For fiscal 2026, Deutsche Telekom continues to expect adjusted earnings per share at around 2.20 euros.

The company now expects adjusted EBITDA AL of around 47.5 billion euros and free cash flow AL of more than 19.8 billion euros. The previously expected levels were around 47.4 billion euros and around 19.8 billion euros, respectively.

For the 2026 full year, T-Mobile US now expects postpaid net account additions of between 950 thousand and 1.05 million, up from the 900 thousand to 1 million anticipated at the start of the year.

In the first quarter, Deutsche Telekom's net profit fell 28.2 percent to 2.043 billion euros or 0.42 euro per share from last year's 2.845 billion euros or 0.58 euro per share.

The weak result mainly reflected the absence of prior year's positive effects of write-ups of the carrying amounts of investments.

Adjusted earnings were 2.601 billion euros or 0.54 euro per share for the period, compared to 2.44 billion euros or 0.50 euros per share a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA grew 1.3 percent year-over-year to 13.06 billion euros, and adjusted EBITDA AL went up 2 percent year-on-year to 11.52 billion euros.

The company's net revenue for the period rose 0.4 percent to 29.870 billion euros from 29.755 billion euros last year. Net revenue grew 4.7 percent on an organic basis.

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