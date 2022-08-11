Deutsche Telekom Q2 Profit Down, Adj. EBITDA AL Rises; Lifts FY22 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - German telecom major Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY.PK) reported Thursday that its second-quarter net profit fell 22.3 percent to 1.46 billion euros from 1.88 billion euros a year ago.

Earnings per share were 0.29 euro, down 27.5 percent from 0.40 euro a year ago.

Adjusted net profit grew 15.7 percent to 2.45 billion euros from 2.11 billion euros last year. Adjusted earnings per share were 0.49 euro, compared to prior year's 0.45 euro.

Adjusted EBITDA AL went up 5.0 percent from last year to 9.9 billion euros.

Net revenue grew 5.9 percent to 28.17 billion euros in the second quarter of 2022 from last year's 26.59 billion euros.

Further, the company again raised its fiscal 2022 outlook citing the sound business performance.

The company now expects adjusted EBITDA AL for the year of 2022 around 37 billion euros, higher than previously expected more than 36.6 billion euros.

Further, Deutsche Telekom expects the free cash flow AL to come in at the recently raised guidance of over 10 billion euros, upping the guidance for business outside of the United States to 3.8 billion euros from previously expected 3.7 billion euros.

