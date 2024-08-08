08.08.2024 07:31:31

Deutsche Telekom Q2 Profit Increases; Raises FY Free Cash Flow AL Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - German telecom major Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY.PK) reported that its second quarter net profit after non-controlling interests increased to 2.09 billion euros from 1.54 billion euros in the same quarter last year. On a per share basis, net income was 0.42 euros compared to 0.31 euros in the prior year.

Adjusted earnings per share was 0.50 euros up from 0.38 euros in the previous year.

Net revenue for the second quarter grew to 28.39 billion euros from 27.22 billion euros in the prior year.

The Group raised its full-year free cash flow AL guidance to around 19.0 billion euros, from the prior estimation of around 18.9 billion euros. There is no change in the guidance for adjusted EBITDA AL at around 42.9 billion euros, and for recurring adjusted earnings per share at more than 1.75 euros.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

