Deutsche Telekom Q2 Profit Rises, Net Revenue Dips; Lifts FY23 Adj. EBITDA AL View
(RTTNews) - German telecom major Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY.PK) reported Thursday that its second-quarter net profit increased 5.4 percent to 1.54 billion euros from last year's 1.46 billion euros. Earnings per share grew to 0.31 euro from 0.29 euro last year.
Adjusted net profit totaled 1.89 billion euros, down 22.8 percent from 2.45 billion euros in the prior year. Adjusted earnings per share were 0.38 euro, down from 0.49 euro a year ago.
Adjusted EBITDA grew 1.3 percent from last year to 11.62 billion euros, and adjusted EBITDA AL went up 1.5 percent to 10.04 billion euros. In organic terms, it grew by 3.8 percent.
Adjusted core EBITDA AL increased 7.1 percent in organic terms.
Net revenue was down 2.4 percent to 27.22 billion euros from 27.89 billion euros a year ago. Service revenue was up 1.4 percent to 22.95 billion euros.
Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, the company now expects adjusted EBITDA AL of around 41.0 billion euros, up from the previous guidance of around 40.9 billion euros. The adjustment reflects high expectations for the business in Germany and Europe.
