Deutsche Telekom Q3 Profit Climbs; Lifts FY22 Earnings Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - German telecom major Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY.PK) reported Thursday that its third-quarter net profit climbed 77.5 percent to 1.58 billion euros from 889 million euros a year ago.

Adjusted net profit was 2.41 billion euros, compared to last year's 1.31 billion euros.

Adjusted EBITDA AL went up 8.5 percent to 10.5 billion euros.

Net revenue increased 8.8 percent to 29.0 billion euros from 26.64 billion euros last year.

Excluding changes in exchange rates and the composition of the Group, net revenue was up 0.5 percent.

Further, the Board of Management plans to pay out a dividend of 0.70 euros per share, 10 percent higher than last year, subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board and the shareholders' meeting.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2022, Deutsche Telekom has raised its guidance for the third time in the current financial year.

In organic terms, adjusted EBITDA AL is now expected to come in at more than 37.0 billion euros, up from the previous guidance of around 37.0 billion euros.

Adjusted core EBITDA AL is now expected to total more than 35.9 billion euros, up from previously around 35.9 billion euros.

Adjusted earnings per share are now expected to reach more than 1.50 euros. The original guidance was over 1.25 euros.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com