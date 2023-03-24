|
Deutsche Wohnen FY22 Group FFO Slightly Declines
(RTTNews) - Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF.PK) reported a loss for fiscal 2022 of 445.7 million euros compared to profit of 919.0 million euros, prior year. Group FFO was 593.6 million euros compared to 594.3 million euros, last year. Group FFO per share was 1.50 euros, flat with last year. Adjusted EBITDA was 701.8 million euros, a decline of 3.4%.
Olaf Weber, CFO of Deutsche Wohnen, said: "Deutsche Wohnen provided a solid performance in a challenging market environment in the financial year 2022. The key metrics are in line with our expectations".
For 2023, Deutsche Wohnen expects a slight decline of adjusted EBITDA total as well as the Group FFO.
A proposal will be made to the AGM on June 15, 2023 to distribute a dividend of 0.04 euros per share for fiscal 2022.
