Deutsche Wohnen FY23 Group FFO Declines, Loss Widens; Adj. EBITDA Up

(RTTNews) - German real estate firm Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWHHF.PK), part of the Vonovia Group, reported Wednesday a decline in fiscal 2023 group funds from operations or FFO, while it posted sharply wider loss on an after tax basis in a challenging environment.

Group FFO from continuing operations was 521.8 million euros or 1.31 euros per share, down 3.3 percent from last year's 539.6 million euros or 1.36 euros per share.

Loss for the period was 2.76 billion euros, compared to prior year's loss of 445.7 million euros.

Adjusted EBT, a key earnings metric, grew 1.4 percent from last year to 546.1 million euros, and adjusted EBITDA went up 1 percent to 634.8 million euros. The Adjusted EBITDA Rental was 638.1 million euros, up 6.3%.

The net asset value or NAV, formerly EPRA NTA, declined 16.6% since year-end 2022 to 16.98 billion euros or 42.77 euros per share.

