DEUTZ Corporation to Showcase After-Sales Support at 2020 ARA Rental Show

NORCROSS, Ga., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DEUTZ Corporation is preparing for its upcoming exhibit at the American Rental Association (ARA)'s 2020 Rental Show, scheduled for February 10-12 at the Orlando (Fla.) Convention Center. At booth #2860, DEUTZ will focus on educating attendees on the advantages of purchasing DEUTZ Genuine Parts, and directing rental customers to authorized DEUTZ distributors and dealers within their territories.

"We understand that in the rental business, time really is money, and having a machine break down and sit idle negatively affects a rental company's bottom line," said Grant MacNeill, director of service sales for DEUTZ Corporation. "Rental companies need to maximize rental utilization of their fleets, and by connecting them with our distributors, we can ensure that they have the fastest, most reliable access to DEUTZ Genuine Parts and service."

Visitors to the DEUTZ booth will also get to see the company's TCD 2.9 engine, a compact, power-optimized unit designed to meet the power needs of commonly rented equipment like aerial work platforms and telehandlers. A DEUTZ D2011 Xchange engine will also be on display. DEUTZ completely remanufactures its Xchange engines to original blueprint specifications, providing a superior alternative to today's standard market engine rebuild.

"The rental market continues to grow and evolve, and it's become a very important segment of our business over the years," said Jim Miller, senior business development manager for DEUTZ in the rental, mining, GSE and construction markets. "Exhibiting at the Rental Show presents us with an invaluable opportunity to talk with rental equipment customers to get their feedback on what more we can do to serve their DEUTZ engine needs."

Learn more about DEUTZ engines and the product support that backs them by visiting with company representatives at the Rental Show, Booth #2860. Additional information about DEUTZ Corporation and its complete line of diesel and natural gas engines is available at http://www.deutzamericas.com.

ABOUT DEUTZ CORPORATION:

For more than 150 years, DEUTZ engines have supplied customized, cost-effective power to a broad array of machine types and market segments. The nine millionth DEUTZ engine was produced in 2015. From its headquarters in Norcross, GA, DEUTZ Corporation, a subsidiary of DEUTZ AG, supports a broad range of engines with capacities up to 620 kW that are used in construction equipment, agricultural machinery, material handling equipment, stationary equipment, commercial vehicles, rail vehicles and other applications.

The company is committed to providing optimized power solutions from the drawing board to prototype to production release. The organization serves as a sales, service, parts, and application engineering center for the Americas, employing nearly 300 people. DEUTZ Corporation also operates a value-added production facility for some of its key OEM partners, as well as an engine remanufacturing facility in Pendergrass, Georgia. Strategically located DEUTZ Power Centers and Service Centers are designed uniquely support both OEM partners and end users. For more information, visit For more information, visit http://www.deutzamericas.com.

