Deutz Q1 Net Income From Cont. Ops. Declines; Confirms Guidance

(RTTNews) - DEUTZ AG (DEZBF.PK) reported that first quarter net income from continuing operations declined to 16.5 million euros from 28.8 million euros, last year. Earnings per share for continuing operations was 0.13 euros compared to 0.24 euros. Net income before exceptional items was 19.8 million euros compared to 28.8 million euros. Earnings per share before exceptional items was 0.16 euros compared to 0.24 euros. Adjusted EBIT or EBIT before exceptional items was 27.7 million euros in the first quarter of 2024 compared to 36.8 million euros, previous year.

First quarter revenue decreased by 10.3 percent year on year to 454.7 million euros in the first quarter of 2024. New orders was 419.2 million euros, a decline of 18.7 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

