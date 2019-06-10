DEUTZ Service Center Chicago Expands Territory, becomes DEUTZ® Power Center Great Lakes

ELGIN, Ill., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DEUTZ Service Center Chicago will now be known as DEUTZ Power Center Great Lakes. The facility, which has served customers in Northern and East Central Illinois and Northern Indiana since September 2017, has expanded its coverage area to include Wisconsin and Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

Wolter Power, the previous authorized distributor for Wisconsin and Michigan's Upper Peninsula will now serve as an authorized DEUTZ dealer, supported by DEUTZ Power Center Great Lakes. As a fully certified dealer, they will continue to have the authority for providing complete engine service and DEUTZ Genuine Parts.

"Our Chicago-area staff are very excited to meet our new customers in this expanded territory," said Dominick A. "Nick" Vermet, general manager, DEUTZ Power Centers. "By combining our DEUTZ-centric expertise with nearly $1 million genuine DEUTZ parts on our shelves, we're uniquely positioned to better assist our dealers and help our end users improve their productivity. All we do is DEUTZ, and we're completely focused on providing the best sales and service around."

The Chicagoland location previously followed the DEUTZ Service Center model, offering fully stocked parts counters and providing regularly scheduled and emergency service of DEUTZ engines, either at the Service Center location or at the customer's site via traveling service technicians. Now, as a DEUTZ Power Center, the facility will also provide dedicated application engineering and technical sales resources for OEMs that utilize DEUTZ products. Manufacturers across the territory, including in Wisconsin and Michigan's Upper Peninsula, can receive custom, value-added production and assembly services that result in the best possible DEUTZ solution for their engine specification and configuration needs. Power Center customers can also purchase new DEUTZ engines powered by diesel fuel or natural gas, as well as DEUTZ Xchange remanufactured engines.

"Our team here in Elgin is ready to earn the new business opportunities this expanded territory can provide us," said Sal Mangialomini, branch manager for DEUTZ Service Center Chicago. "We're excited to work with all the market segments that are so important to DEUTZ, providing OEMs, dealers and end users with new engine sales and aftermarket support."

For more information about DEUTZ Power Center Great Lakes, call 224-276-6550 or visit http://www.deutzsupport.com. To learn more about the complete line of DEUTZ diesel and natural gas engines, please visit http://www.deutzamericas.com.

ABOUT DEUTZ CORPORATION:

For more than 150 years, DEUTZ engines have supplied customized, cost-effective power to a broad array of machine types and market segments. The nine millionth DEUTZ engine was produced in 2015. From its headquarters in Norcross, GA, DEUTZ Corporation, a subsidiary of DEUTZ AG, supports supports a broad range of engines with capacities up to 620 kW that are used in construction equipment, agricultural machinery, material handling equipment, stationary equipment, commercial vehicles, rail vehicles and other applications.

The company is committed to providing optimized power solutions from the drawing board to prototype to production release. The organization serves as a sales, service, parts, and application engineering center for the Americas, employing nearly 300 people. DEUTZ Corporation also operates a value-added production facility for some of its key OEM partners, as well as an engine remanufacturing facility in Pendergrass, Georgia. Strategically located DEUTZ Power Centers and Service Centers are designed uniquely support both OEM partners and end users. For more information, visit http://www.deutzamericas.com.

