Development agreement signed with Saviva for Campus Reichhold

Basel, 8 September 2023 HIAG and Saviva AG, a leading company in the delivery wholesale business, have signed a development agreement for the construction of an operation centre on the Reichhold Campus in Hausen/Lupfig (AG).

Under the development agreement with Saviva, HIAG will build an operation centre on the Reichhold Campus (total area 75,000 m2) with a floor space of around 20,000 m2 for the company, which is a leading provider of delivery wholesale services to the Swiss catering and hotel industry, the healthcare sector and the retail trade. Saviva will use the operation centre within the framework of a long-term rental agreement and, from today's perspective, will be one of HIAG's three largest tenants after completion of the project.

Saviva's new operation centre will offer workspace for around 260 employees and will have a direct railway access. It will be designed according to the latest sustainability standards. A photovoltaic system will be installed on the roof, exhaust heat from cooling systems will be used and all parking spaces will be designed for e-mobility.

The building permit application is expected to be submitted shortly and construction is expected to start in mid-2024.

"Saviva's new operation centre on the Reichhold campus will not only make a significant contribution to the area's economic development, but is also another example of HIAG's innovative and sustainable approach to real estate development," says HIAG CEO Marco Feusi.