Development agreement with Oerlikon for Reichhold Campus

Basel, 23 December 2022 HIAG and Oerlikon, a global leader in surface engineering, polymer processing and additive manufacturing, have signed a development agreement for the construction of assembly and production capacities at the Reichhold Campus in Hausen/Lupfig.

Under the development agreement, HIAG will build a production and distribution centre as well as an office building for Oerlikon on the Reichhold Campus (total area 75,000 m2) on a floor space of 14,500 m2, which the technology company will use on the basis of a long-term rental agreement. The rental agreement is an integral part of the development agreement and becomes effective with the granting of the legally binding building permit. From today's perspective, Oerlikon would then join HIAG's top five tenants.

The planning application is scheduled for the third quarter of 2023. Construction is expected to start in spring 2024, which implies that the new location should be ready for occupation from mid-2025.

"With around 230 planned production and office workplaces, Oerlikon is an ideal first tenant at the Reichhold Campus," says HIAG CEO Marco Feusi. "The relocation of the renowned technology pioneer will draw the attention of innovative companies to the attractive location who are looking for sustainable solutions for their individual requirements."

Oerlikon intends to merge its existing sites in Wohlen, Dottikon and Winterthur at the Reichhold Campus near the Birrfeld motorway junction and, with this investment, is strengthening its surface solutions production capacity and customer service in Switzerland.