Development underway for a new generation, multi-omic biological age clock

LEXINGTON, Ky., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TruDiagnostic announces a new collaboration with Brigham's Women's Hospital and Seer Inc. to produce a next-generation age predictor developed using a combination of proteomic, genomic, metabolomic, epigenetic and complete clinical covariates.

The resulting clock will represent a new generation of biological age prediction.

The project represents a joint effort between TruDiagnostic Inc, a health data company based in Lexington, KY, Brigham's Women's Hospital led by Dr. Jessica Lasky-Su, DSc, MS.

The predictor will be trained on over 15,000 samples selected from the Mass General-Brigham's Biobank. Subsets of these samples will include robust multi-omic measurements including unbiased, deep proteomics from the Seer Proteograph Product Suite, metabolomics, full genome sequencing, epigenetic methylation, and phenotypic medical lab testing covariates from Partner's biobank samples. Together, this data will represent one of the largest multi-omic datasets in history collected for the purpose of aging analysis.

"Our partnership with Dr. Lasky-Su's group is instrumental in developing this multi-omic clock. The blend of clinical covariates along with high throughput sequencing of every aspect of molecular biology will provide us the ability to generate a health predictor with insights from many biomarker platforms. This, along with Dr. Su's expertise in metabolomics and proteomics is a perfect match to our epigenetic and aging background," says Dr. Varun Dwaraka, Head of Bioinformatics at TruDiagnostic.

Another key enabler of this project is the utilization of the Seer Proteograph Product Suite, which leverages proprietary engineered nanoparticles to identify proteins across the dynamic range of the plasma proteome. TruDiagnostic's CLIA certified lab is one of the first CLIA labs to adopt this technology, which offers better resolution of low-abundance peptides and proteins and allows analysis of post-translational modifications. This technology offers both a broader scope and more nuanced examination of the proteome at scale, which has been unavailable by previous targeted approaches.

"Having access to the Seer Proteograph Product Suite enables novel proteomic insights to be generated, especially as it has been shown to improve the detection of hard to quantify proteins," says Dr. Tavis Mendez, Lab Director for TruDiagnostic. "However, to now have Seer also provide proteomic support further shows the importance of this work. We are excited to work with them to discover novel association with aging."

