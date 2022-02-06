|
06.02.2022 23:53:47
Devils place All-Star C Hughes on COVID-19 protocol list
New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes has been placed on the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list after participating in the league’s All-Star festivities in Las Vegas.The Devils announced the move on Sunday.The 20-year-old Hughes has 12 goals and 15 assists in 28 games this season. He was selected by New Jersey with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft.The Devils’ next game is Monday night at Ottawa.___More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports這篇文章 Devils place All-Star C Hughes on COVID-19 protocol list 最早出現於 The China Post, Taiwan。
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Chinapost"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Chinapost"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!