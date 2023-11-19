Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
Devon Energy: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
Pure-play energy producer Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) recently witnessed one of its largest peers, Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD), accept an acquisition offer from ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM). Investors could see that as a sign that Devon is a takeout candidate, too. But the most likely potential buyer, Chevron (NYSE: CVX), chose to buy Hess (NYSE: HES). It seems likely that Devon will remain a stand-alone energy producer for a little longer. That is both good and bad for investors.Devon is fairly well respected as an energy producer. It has a solid financial foundation and a stable production profile. Add in a reasonably attractive cost structure, and there is a lot to like about the company as an investment. For those who want a pure-play energy producer, it is very much worth a look.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
