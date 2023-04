Devon Energy Is Looking to Tap Into New Sources to Power Its Future

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) is a leader in the U.S. oil and gas industry. However, like most companies in the sector, it can see the writing on the wall. The global economy is moving toward lower-carbon fuel sources. It needs to head in that direction if it wants to have a future.That's leading the company to follow its peers in launching a new energy ventures investment strategy. Devon recently made an investment in a geothermal company, which could give the company a lower carbon energy growth driver in the future.Devon Energy recently made a $10 million strategic investment in Fervo Energy, an innovator in the geothermal energy sector. Geothermal taps into hot water resources underground to produce energy from heat. Continue reading