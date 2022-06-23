DEWALT's First-Ever Biodegradable Chainsaw Oil Helps Reduce Environmental Impact and is Proudly Made in the USA

New DEWALT chainsaw oil is a USDA Certified Biobased Product

Oil designed to help maximize bar and chain life while helping to reduce environmental pollution

TOWSON, Md., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DEWALT, a Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) brand and leader in total jobsite and outdoor solutions, today announced a new biodegradable chainsaw oil (DXCC1201) that is produced in the USA and is a USDA Certified Biobased Product. The new high-performance, bio-based formula is made from North American-grown plant oils contributing to lower pollution output than conventional petroleum products.

"About 20 million gallons of bar and chain oil are discharged into the environment every year," said Dan Fitzgerald, Director of Product Sustainability, Stanley Black & Decker. "The use of chainsaw oil is known as a 100 percent loss application since there is no way to capture and recycle the oil that is released into the environment. Creating a formula from renewable, sustainable plant oil that is biodegradable is an environmentally responsible solution that DEWALT is proud to offer its customers."

Containing no petroleum-based oils or metal-based additives, the chainsaw oil is suitable for use around waterways and other environmentally sensitive areas. The formula also meets standards of the USDA's BioPreferred Program, which requires that Federal agencies give preference to biobased products for Federally funded programs and projects.

The commercial quality lubricant boasts a flash point above 500°F and a -15°F pour point for temperature stability in extreme conditions. In addition to optimal lubricity and wear protection, the oil is high tack to reduce high speed oil sling and is compatible with gas and battery-operated chainsaws.

The biodegradable chainsaw oil is available now on Amazon, in Bomgaars Supply and Acme Tools stores, through MAC TOOLS distributors and is coming soon to The Home Depot.

To learn more about DEWALT products, please visit: dewalt.com.

About DEWALT

DEWALT, a Stanley Black & Decker brand, is obsessed with how users work in the real world and is relentlessly pursuing total jobsite and landscaping solutions. By incorporating its latest technology and industry innovations, DEWALT is leading the charge for the jobsite of the future and pioneering the next generation of outdoor equipment. DEWALT products. GUARANTEED TOUGH®. For more information, visit www.dewalt.com or follow DEWALT on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

About Stanley Black & Decker

Headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is the world's largest tool company operating nearly 50 manufacturing facilities across America and more than 100 worldwide. Guided by its purpose – for those who make the world – the company's more than 60,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative, award-winning power tools, hand tools, storage, digital tool solutions, lifestyle products, outdoor products, engineered fasteners and other industrial equipment to support the world's makers, creators, tradespeople and builders. The company's iconic brands include DEWALT, BLACK+DECKER, CRAFTSMAN, STANLEY, Cub Cadet, Hustler and Troy-Bilt. Recognized for its leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG), Stanley Black & Decker strives to be a force for good in support of its communities, employees, customers and other stakeholders. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

DEWALT Media Contact:

Emily Noto

Director, Public Relations

(443) 564-7446

Emily.Noto@sbdinc.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dewalts-first-ever-biodegradable-chainsaw-oil-helps-reduce-environmental-impact-and-is-proudly-made-in-the-usa-301573965.html

SOURCE DEWALT