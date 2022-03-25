Dexcom Announces Four-for-One Forward Stock Split

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM), the global leader in real-time continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) for people with diabetes, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a four-for-one forward split (the "Stock Split”) of Dexcom’s common stock.

The Stock Split is contingent upon stockholder approval of a Restated Certificate of Incorporation that would increase the number of authorized shares of common stock from 200,000,000 to 800,000,000.

If stockholders approve the Stock Split, each share of common stock outstanding on May 19, 2022, the date of Dexcom’s 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, will be split into four shares of common stock. Trading is expected to begin on a split-adjusted basis on June 10, 2022.

For additional details, please see Dexcom’s Preliminary Proxy Statement to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 25, 2022.

About DexCom, Inc.

Dexcom empowers people to take control of diabetes through innovative continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. Headquartered in San Diego, California, and with operations across Europe, DexCom has emerged as a leader of diabetes care technology. By listening to the needs of users, caregivers, and providers, Dexcom simplifies and improves diabetes management around the world. For more information about Dexcom CGM, visit www.dexcom.com.

