03.08.2022 22:15:00

Dexcom Announces Upcoming Conference Presentation

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) today announced that Jereme Sylvain, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present an update on the company at the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 10:30am (EST).

Links to the webcasts will be available on the DexCom Investor Relations website at investors.dexcom.com and will be archived there for future reference.

About DexCom, Inc.

DexCom, Inc. empowers people to take control of diabetes through innovative continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) products. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Dexcom has emerged as a leader of diabetes care technology. By listening to the needs of patients, caregivers, and clinicians, Dexcom simplifies and improves diabetes management around the world.

