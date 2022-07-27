Dexcom G6 Continuous Glucose Monitoring System Mobile App Now Available in Spanish

Dexcom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM), the global leader in real-time continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) for people with diabetes, today announced the launch of the DexCom G6 mobile app in Spanish, available immediately for users with a compatible iOS (v1.10.1) or Android (v1.10.0) smart device.

Diabetes disproportionately impacts Latinos, and as of 2022, it is estimated that 11.8% of U.S. Latino adults have diagnosed diabetes.1 Furthermore, the CDC estimates that U.S. Latino adults have more than a 50% chance of developing Type 2 diabetes, with a greater risk of complication.2

"With a myriad of studies that point to language barriers in healthcare leading to miscommunication between patients and healthcare providers3 and a decrease in quality of care and patient safety, it’s important to provide access to diabetes information in a patient’s preferred language to improve health outcomes,” said Ana-Mari Calleja Carr, district business manager at Dexcom representing the South Florida region. "Launching the Dexcom G6 app in Spanish is a positive step toward improving health equity for individuals with diabetes who primarily speak Spanish.”

To access the Dexcom G6 mobile app in Spanish, users need to install the latest version of the app and set their compatible iOS (v1.10.1) or Android (v1.10.0) smartphone* language to Spanish (any dialect/region). The app will automatically display in Spanish as long as the phone language is set to Spanish.

"Being able to offer this powerful CGM technology to my Spanish-speaking patients in their preferred language can help them better understand their diabetes and be more proactive about managing their health,” said Dr. Rocio Harbison, MD, FACE, an endocrinologist who treats a large Spanish-speaking population. "CGM technology is one of the most powerful tools available for managing diabetes and this new development from Dexcom will help improve access for Spanish-speaking people who often have to navigate their health with limited Spanish-language tools.”

Dexcom G6 uses a small, wearable sensor and transmitter to continuously measure and send glucose levels wirelessly to a compatible smart device* or receiver, giving patients real-time glucose data without the need to prick their finger.† The system also offers customizable alerts and alarms to help avoid potentially dangerous low and high blood sugar events.

"It’s great to see that Dexcom invested in developing a Spanish-language app for patients,” said Siena Ruelas, a professional soccer player and Dexcom Warrior who has Type 1 diabetes. "This offering will help remove a significant barrier to accessing important glucose information and improve one’s ability to make critical health decisions.”

The Dexcom Follow app is not immediately available in Spanish but the functionality will be added in a future product update. For more information in Spanish on Dexcom G6, please visit Dexcom.com/ayuda.

About DexCom, Inc.

DexCom, Inc. empowers people to take real-time control of diabetes through innovative continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. Headquartered in San Diego, California, and with operations across Europe and select parts of Asia/Oceania, Dexcom has emerged as a leader of diabetes care technology. By listening to the needs of users, caregivers, and providers, Dexcom works to simplify and improve diabetes management around the world. For more information about Dexcom CGM, visit www.dexcom.com.

*For a list of compatible devices, visit www.dexcom.com/compatibility.

†If your glucose alerts and readings from the G6 do not match symptoms or expectations or you’re taking over the recommended maximum dosage amount of 1000mg of acetaminophen every 6 hours, use a blood glucose meter to make diabetes treatment decisions.

