Dexcom G7 Launches in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Austria and Hong Kong – Initiating Global Rollout of World’s Most Powerful Continuous Glucose Monitoring System

DexCom, Inc. (Nasdaq: DXCM), the global leader in real-time continuous glucose monitoring for people with diabetes, announced today the DexCom G7 Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System is now available for people with diabetes age two years and older in the UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria and Hong Kong – marking the first major milestone in the availability of the revolutionary new technology. The company is also working quickly to introduce G7 in New Zealand and South Africa in the weeks ahead, with additional markets planned soon after.

"Since Dexcom G6 came to market, we’ve eliminated over 15 billion fingerpricks‡ and helped improve the lives of more than 1.25 million people with diabetes around the world. We’re thrilled to begin the global rollout of Dexcom G7, our next-generation CGM technology, that vastly improves upon what everyone loves about G6,” said Kevin Sayer, chairman, president and CEO of Dexcom. "Dexcom CGM has become the gold standard of care for diabetes, and bringing our technology to more and more people around the world continues to be a top priority. With this initial launch behind us, we look forward to introducing G7 in additional markets and bringing this life-changing technology to as many people as we can.”

To introduce the highly anticipated new device, earlier today Dexcom hosted a global streaming launch event that delivered a behind-the-scenes look at the making of G7 and featured first-hand accounts from Dexcom Warriors from around the world discussing how Dexcom CGM has changed their lives.

"There were so many times, especially when Ava was first diagnosed, that our lives had to fit around the disease, and not the other way around,” said Rebecca Ridgeway, mother to six-year-old Ava, a budding gymnast managing Type 1 diabetes in the UK who was featured during the streaming event. "When we got Dexcom CGM, we felt like we’d finally been given a tool that gave us more control. It was lifechanging for us when Ava started using Dexcom, and Dexcom G7 brings it to a whole new level.”

The event also included comments from Dexcom leadership and key members of the G7 project team – Kevin Sayer, CEO; Jake Leach, COO; Anne Santoro, VP, global customer experience; Apurv Kamath, senior VP, product, global marketing; and Alex Diener, senior director, global product design.

"Dexcom customers from around the world were a part of the G7 design process,” said Diener, who helped design G7 and lives with Type 1 diabetes. "We learned from people living with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, younger and older patients, and their caregivers, about the CGM features they need to allow them to focus more on their everyday lives and less on managing diabetes.”

The streaming launch event can be viewed on demand at DexcomEvent.com.

Dexcom G7: The Most Powerful CGM on the Market

Dexcom G7 offers a powerful yet simple way to help users gain greater control of their diabetes, so they can manage the disease more confidently each day. Its low-profile, all-in-one wearable warms up faster than any other CGM on the market,* sending real-time glucose readings automatically to a compatible smart device§ or receiver, no painful finger sticks† or burdensome scanning required.

Dexcom G7 builds on the trusted performance of Dexcom CGM, which is clinically proven to lower A1C and reduce hyper- and hypoglycemia.||,1 Its customizable alerts can warn of high or low glucose levels and help users spend more time in range.||,2 Industry-leading remote monitoring and reporting capabilities also allow users to stay connected with their loved ones and care teams anytime, anywhere.

New features with Dexcom G7: 60 percent smaller, all-in-one, discreet wearable, developed in partnership with Verily

30-minute sensor warm up, fastest of any CGM on the market *

12-hour grace period to replace finished sensors for a more seamless transition between sessions

Redesigned and simplified mobile app with Dexcom Clarity integration #,**

Improved alert settings for enhanced discretion

Redesigned optional receiver that is smaller, with a more vibrant, easier to read display

Direct to Apple Watch (anticipated future software release) Dexcom G6 features included with Dexcom G7: No finger sticks † , scanning or calibration

, scanning or calibration Real-time glucose readings sent automatically to a compatible display device §

Indicated for wear on the back of the upper arm and abdomen for ages 2 years and older or the upper buttocks for ages 2-6 years old

Integration with the world’s largest connected CGM ecosystem

Remote monitoring, enabling users to share glucose data with up to 10 followers

Proven Dexcom accuracy and performance3

Dexcom is also working closely with its insulin pump partners to integrate Dexcom G7 into current and future automated insulin delivery systems as quickly as possible.

To learn more about Dexcom G7 visit DexcomEvent.com. For further details on Dexcom CGM, visit Dexcom.com.

Dexcom submitted a comprehensive 510(k) pre-market notification to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for regulatory review of the Dexcom G7 CGM System in accordance with the iCGM Special Controls in Q4 2021.††

About DexCom, Inc.

DexCom, Inc. empowers people to take real-time control of diabetes through innovative continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. Headquartered in San Diego, California, and with operations across Europe and select parts of Asia/Oceania, Dexcom has emerged as a leader of diabetes care technology. By listening to the needs of users, caregivers, and providers, Dexcom simplifies and improves diabetes management around the world. For more information about Dexcom CGM, visit www.dexcom.com.

