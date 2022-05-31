Dexcom Issues Statement on Recent Market Speculation

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) today issued the following statement in response to recent media and market speculation:

"Like many companies, Dexcom’s Board and management team regularly review opportunities to enhance stockholder value and create benefits for customers, including through mergers and acquisitions. It is generally our policy not to comment on rumors or speculation, however, in light of recent sustained media and market speculation as well as the upcoming American Diabetes Association conference, we wish to confirm that DexCom is not in active discussions regarding a merger transaction at this time. We do not intend to comment further on this topic and we assume no obligation to make any further announcement or disclosure should circumstances change.”

About DexCom, Inc.

DexCom, Inc. empowers people to take control of diabetes through innovative continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) products. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Dexcom has emerged as a leader of diabetes care technology. By listening to the needs of patients, caregivers, and clinicians, Dexcom simplifies and improves diabetes management around the world.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220531005303/en/