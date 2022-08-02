Dexcom ONE real-time Continuous Glucose Monitoring (rt-CGM) System available on prescription in the UK, improving access to rt-CGM for people with diabetes

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM), the global leader in real-time continuous glucose monitoring for people with diabetes, and NHS England today announced the availability of the easy to use DexCom ONE rt-CGM System on prescription via the NHS England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland drug tariff to everyone with type 1 or type 2 diabetes using insulin. This marks the first time a rt-CGM, with no scanning and no finger pricks†, will be available to people with diabetes at the pharmacy level.

Karen Baxter, Vice President, UK & Ireland, Benelux, France and Spain at Dexcom: "The addition of Dexcom ONE to the NHS England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland drug tariff is enormous progress towards improving choice of diabetes tech, providing an alternative to burdensome finger pricks and scanning. We are incredibly proud of the diabetes community and are working hard to make it easier for them to access the best technology possible to manage their diabetes. As a next step, we will be working closely with healthcare professionals to ensure the diabetes community can benefit as quickly as possible from reimbursement and wider availability of Dexcom CGM.”

As of 1 August, patients will receive their starter pack – which will include information on the product and usage, a sensor and transmitter – from the hospital or GP surgery once prescribed, after which they can go to the pharmacy for their repeat prescription. This is an incredible step forward following the new guidelines from the National Institute for Care and Excellence (NICE) which recommends adults with type 1 diabetes should be offered a choice of glucose sensor, children should be offered rt-CGM and people with type 2 diabetes using insulin can be considered for rt-CGM as an alternative to their current sensor. Dexcom ONE is part of a range of CGM systems offered by Dexcom for people with diabetes in the UK that also includes the Dexcom G6 and the upcoming Dexcom G7. With the new portfolio of products, Dexcom meets the entire criteria set out by NICE.

National NHS Specialty Adviser for Diabetes, Professor Partha Kar: "The next step in the evolution of type 1 diabetes technology continues to unfold and at NHS England, we are thrilled to be part of the solution. With Dexcom ONE on prescription, more people will have access to potentially life changing CGM technology, leading to better health outcomes and more choice for people with diabetes.”

Dexcom ONE is a smart, effective and easy to use wearable sensor and transmitter for those looking for simple diabetes management, bringing you everything you know and love about Dexcom:

By continuously monitoring glucose levels in real-time and sending values wirelessly to a compatible smart device* via the Dexcom ONE mobile app or receiver, the technology eliminates the need for painful finger pricks † and burdensome scanning while providing a complete picture of glucose levels and trends

and burdensome scanning while providing a complete picture of glucose levels and trends The user-friendly app and receiver display trend arrows to show the speed and direction that glucose levels are heading, touting exceptional accuracy ‡ to help make in the moment treatment decisions easier

to help make in the moment treatment decisions easier A range of customisable alerts warn of potentially dangerous high or low glucose events so action can be taken, with a delayed first alert feature to avoid alarm fatigue

Access to Dexcom Clarity data management software provides remote data sharing with HCPs, as well as trends and patterns, 24/7

For more information, visit the Dexcom website at https://www.dexcom.com/en-GB.

Dexcom received CE Mark for Dexcom ONE for people with diabetes ages two years and up in February 2022.

About DexCom, Inc.

DexCom, Inc. empowers people to take real-time control of diabetes through innovative continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. Headquartered in San Diego, California, and with operations across Europe, Dexcom has emerged as a leader of diabetes care technology. By listening to the needs of users, caregivers, and providers, Dexcom simplifies and improves diabetes management around the world. For more information about Dexcom CGM, visit www.dexcom.com.

*Smart device sold separately. For a list of compatible devices, visit www.dexcom.com/en-GB/compatibility

†If your glucose alerts and readings from Dexcom ONE do not match symptoms or expectations, use a blood glucose meter to make diabetes treatment decisions.

‡ Dexcom ONE User Guides

