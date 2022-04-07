Dexcom Publishes Annual Sustainability Report

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM), the global leader in real-time continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) for people with diabetes, today released its third annual Sustainability Report. This report highlights Dexcom’s mission-driven efforts and provides updates on the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives progressing across the organization.

"At Dexcom, we remain focused on how we can better serve our stakeholders, including customers, employees, caregivers, investors, and communities,” said Kevin Sayer, chairman, president and CEO of Dexcom. "From broadening global access to our technology, advocating for the diabetes community, and supporting and developing our passionate and diverse employee base, we are proud of our accomplishments while embracing the need for continued progress toward the ambitious mission that motivates us.”

Dexcom’s sustainability initiatives are overseen by the Board of Directors and integrated as foundational elements of the company’s business strategy and mission. The annual report is framed according to the company’s four core values: Listen, Think Big, Be Dependable, and Serve with Integrity.

Highlights from this year’s report include:

Publishing Dexcom’s first Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) index to improve ESG disclosure

Simplifying and expanding access to DexCom CGM technology through payer negotiations, new product introductions, and clinical outcomes

Providing incremental disclosure around employee engagement and the makeup of Dexcom’s workforce

Committing to greater visibility on the organization’s emissions profile and climate-related disclosure

Dexcom’s Annual Sustainability Report can be found on the company’s investor relations site at the following link: Dexcom Annual Sustainability Report. All data in the report reflects calendar year 2021, unless noted otherwise.

About DexCom, Inc.

DexCom, Inc. empowers people to take control of diabetes through innovative continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. Headquartered in San Diego, California, and with operations across Europe, Dexcom has emerged as a leader of diabetes care technology. By listening to the needs of users, caregivers, and providers, Dexcom simplifies and improves diabetes management around the world. For more information about Dexcom CGM, visit www.dexcom.com.

