30.06.2022 22:04:00

Dexcom Schedules Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call for July 28, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) today announced that it plans to release its second quarter 2022 financial results after market close on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Management will hold a conference call to review the company's second quarter 2022 performance starting at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) on the same day. The conference call will be concurrently webcast. The link to the webcast will be available on the DexCom investor relations website at investors.dexcom.com and will be archived there for future reference.

To listen to the conference call, please dial (866) 374-5140 (US/Canada) or (404) 400-0571 (International) and use the confirmation number "24372094#" approximately five minutes prior to the start time.

About DexCom, Inc.

DexCom, Inc. empowers people to take control of diabetes through innovative continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Dexcom has emerged as a leader of diabetes care technology. By listening to the needs of users, caregivers, and providers, Dexcom simplifies and improves diabetes management around the world.

