30.10.2022 14:02:00
DexCom Stock: Bull vs. Bear
There's good news and bad news for DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) shareholders so far this year. The good news is that the stock has soared nearly 30% in recent weeks. What's the bad news? DexCom's share price is still down more than 20% year to date.Some investors believe that DexCom's momentum can continue. Others think the maker of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems is a much riskier proposition. Here are the bull and bear cases for DexCom stock.Keith Speights: I think the bull argument for DexCom is simple: The company continues to grow robustly and has a lot of room to run. The first part of the argument is easily supported, with DexCom on track to increase its revenue by close to 19% in 2022. As for the second component, there are several reasons to be optimistic about the company's growth prospects.Continue reading
