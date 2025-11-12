DexCom Aktie
WKN: A0D9T1 / ISIN: US2521311074
|
12.11.2025 13:15:00
DexCom Stock Just Fell to a 5-Year Low. Is It a No-Brainer Buy at This Price?
It's been a tough year for DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM), whose stock price is down 25% since the start of 2025. It's a surprising performance, given that the overall stock market has been doing well; you might not expect to a see a promising growth stock like DexCom do so poorly amid fairly bullish conditions.The company recently reported earnings, which led to a further decline in its share price. Now, the stock is trading at around five-year lows. Could this be a good buying opportunity for investors, or could there be more of a decline coming for the stock?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
