Dexcom to Launch Patient Assistance Program for Current U.S. Customers Impacted by COVID-19 Pandemic

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM), the leader in continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes, announced today a new patient assistance program to aid current U.S. customers who have lost insurance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

When the program launches for current customers who meet eligibility requirements, DexCom will:

Enroll eligible customers in the program during the COVID-19 pandemic

Provide two 90-day supply shipments of Dexcom CGM system supplies, with each shipment including one transmitter and three boxes of three sensors

Reduce customer cost to $45 per 90-day supply shipment

"As unemployment rates continue to rise, we want to help our customers who rely on Dexcom CGM systems to manage their diabetes but have lost insurance coverage due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Kevin Sayer, chairman, president and CEO of Dexcom. "Access to Dexcom CGM systems has never been more important than it is during this pandemic and we are committed to taking care of our customers as best as we can during these challenging and uncertain times.”

The Dexcom COVID-19 patient assistance program will be available to current U.S. customers who have lost insurance coverage as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Customers that are eligible for coverage of their Dexcom CGM systems under a federal or state government program (such as Medicare, Medicaid or VA benefits) are not eligible to participate in this program. The program will launch in the next several weeks and will be available during the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States only.

For the latest information about the COVID-19 patient assistance program for current Dexcom customers in the U.S., visit www.dexcom.com/assistance.

About DexCom, Inc.

Dexcom, Inc. empowers people to take control of diabetes through innovative continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Dexcom has emerged as a leader of diabetes care technology. By listening to the needs of users, caregivers, and providers, Dexcom simplifies and improves diabetes management around the world. For more information about Dexcom CGM, visit www.dexcom.com.

