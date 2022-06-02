Dexcom to Showcase Expanded CGM Portfolio and Industry-leading Connectivity at 82nd Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association

DexCom, Inc. (Nasdaq: DXCM), the global leader in real-time continuous glucose monitoring for people with diabetes, will showcase its expanded global portfolio of real-time continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems at the 82nd Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association (ADA) conference held in New Orleans and virtually, June 3-7, 2022. Featured research and data presentations headlining the conference will also reiterate the use of DexCom CGM as central to optimal diabetes management.

"Once again, we are kicking off another annual diabetes conference that will showcase real-time CGM as the standard of care in diabetes management with Dexcom CGM leading the way in accuracy, performance and adherence,” said Kevin Sayer, chairman, president and CEO of Dexcom. "It is an exciting time for Dexcom as we introduce our expanded CGM portfolio and build on our industry-leading connectivity. With the launch of Insulet’s Omnipod 5 automated insulin delivery system, we are excited to now support the leading tubeless pump technology in addition to what we believe to be the leading tethered pump technology in Tandem Control-IQ.”

Key posters and research to be presented at ADA include:

The Dexcom CGM Product Portfolio and Proven Outcomes:

Presentation: "What’s New in Real-Time Continuous Glucose Monitoring.” Saturday, June 4, 2022, 6:15 – 7:45 a.m. CDT at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside in Grand Ballroom AB (in-person and streaming). Moderated by Satish Garg, MD. Speakers include Katharine Barnard-Kelly, PhD and Francisco J. Pasquel, MD, MPH.

Presentation: "Know More, See More, and Do More with Dexcom CGM.” Sunday, June 5, 2022, 3:00 – 3:45 p.m. CDT in Product Theater 1 (in-person only). Speakers include Nicholas Argento, MD, FACE and Daniel DeSalvo, MD.

Poster 646-P, "Sustained Impact of Switching from Intermittently Scanned to Real-Time Continuous Glucose Monitoring in Adults with Type 1 Diabetes: 24-month Results of the ALERTT1 Trial.” (M. Visser).

Poster 647-P, "Improved Glycemic Control and Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Utilization: A Comparison of Real-Time and Intermittent Scanning CGM.” (K. Hannah).

Outcomes from Automated Insulin Delivery Systems Powered by Dexcom CGM:

Oral 33-OR, "Glycemic Outcomes Over 12 Months in Very Young Children with the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery (AID) System.” Friday, June 3 at 4:15 p.m. (D. DeSalvo).

Oral 281-OR, "Psychosocial Benefits of Using Control-IQ Technology: Long-Term Outcomes from a Multi-Ethnic Adult Cohort with Type 1 Diabetes.” Monday, June 6 at 3:00 p.m. (H. Singh).

Poster 52-LB, "Adults’ Lived Experience Using the Insulin-Only Bionic Pancreas.” (K. Garza).

Poster 53-LB, "Youth and Parents’ Experiences Using the Insulin-Only Bionic Pancreas.” (K. Howard).

Poster 98-LB, "A Multi-Center Extension Study of the Insulin-Only Configuration of the Bionic Pancreas in Adults and Youth with Type 1 Diabetes.” (J. Lynch).

Poster 759-P, "Glycemic Outcomes Over 15 Months with the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System.” (A. Criego).

Poster 761-P, "Long-Term Glycemic Control in Adult Participants Using Control-IQ Technology: Real-World Evidence.” (J. Pinsker).

Poster 766-P, "Glycemic Outcomes with the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (AID) Stratified by Baseline Hypoglycemia Risk among People with Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) Ages 2 to 70 Years.” (G. Forlenza).

Poster 769-P, "Glycemic Outcomes in Adults with Type 2 Diabetes Over 21 Weeks with the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System.” (G. Davis).

Evidence and Outcomes for Dexcom CGM Use in Additional Care Settings:

Poster 67-LB, "Nursing Perspectives on Hospital Use of Dexcom Continuous Glucose Monitor in Patients with Known COVID-19 During Insulin Infusion.” (E. Faulds).

Poster 84-LB, "A Personalized Retrospective Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Report Improves Engagement and Glycemic Control in a Remote Monitoring Diabetes Program (RDMP).” (T. Kompala).

Poster 140-LB, "Management of Inpatient Hyperglycemia Guided by CGM in Insulin-Treated Patients with Diabetes: A Randomized Controlled Trial.” (E. Spanakis).

Poster 649-P, "Real-Time Continuous Glucose Monitoring in the Hospital Identifies and Prompts Treatment for Hypoglycemia.” (M. Baker).

Poster 669-P, "Lower Peak Glucose and Increased Time in Range (TIR) in a CGM-Wearing T2D Population Not Taking Fast-Acting Insulin Shows Value of Real Time–CGM (rtCGM) as a Behavior Change Tool.” (M. Crawford).

Poster 687-P, "Changes in HbA1c After Initiating Real-Time Continuous Glucose Monitoring (rtCGM) for Primary Care Patients with Type 2 Diabetes.” (S. Shields).

Poster 695-P, "Engagement and Glycemic Outcomes over 24 Weeks among New Level2 Members.” (N. Thompson)

