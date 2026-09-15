DexCom Aktie
WKN: A0D9T1 / ISIN: US2521311074
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15.09.2026 08:29:12
Dexcom's CFO Jereme Sylvain To Take Addl. Role Of COO
(RTTNews) - DexCom Inc. (DXCM), a medical device company, announced the promotion of Jereme Sylvain to the role of Chief Operating Officer in addition to his duties as Chief Financial Officer.
In the expanded role, Sylvain will assume oversight of Dexcom's global operations and quality teams.
Sylvain joined Dexcom in 2018 and has served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer since 2021. According to Dexcom, Sylvain has brough the combination of strategic judgment, operational discipline, and commitment to customers that are key for Dexcom's next phase of growth and scale.
Jake Leach, President and CEO, stated, "His deep understanding of our business, operational discipline and customer focus make him the right leader for this expanded role. I am confident that Jereme will help us scale more effectively as we advance our goal to empower millions more people to take control of health."
On the Nasdaq, the shares closed Monday's regular trading at $84.68, up 1.99 percent.
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