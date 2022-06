DexCom's Stock Split Is Complete: Is It Time to Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) is a medical device company focused on the development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems. On March 25, its stock got a nice little 10% bounce after it announced a pending 4-for-1 stock split. But as commonly happens in such cases (and this has been especially true during this bear market) that pop shortly thereafter turned into a decline.Investors may benefit if they jump into a stock the moment a split is announced, but oftentimes, between that point and the day the split takes place, the stock price can slide again, and those drops can last for months. Splits get some investors excited, but the reality is they don't change the value of the stock, the company, or its outlook.So what can we expect from DexCom stock now that its split is complete?