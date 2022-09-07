Dez Bryant's Personal Corner Partners With Immutable X to Leverage Web3 and Power Athlete-to-Fan NFT Platform

Platform Enables Athletes And Artists To Take Control Of Their Brand, Value and Revenue With Direct Access To Fans; Already Used By A Deep Bench Of Top Athletes

SYDNEY, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Immutable X , an industry-leading NFT minting and trading platform and the world's first Layer 2 rapid-scaling solution on Ethereum, today announced a partnership with Personal Corner , a platform that enables fans to purchase NFTs directly from star athletes and artists. Immutable's fast, gas-free and carbon neutral platform will power the Personal Corner marketplace to enable athletes to leverage web3 and increase revenue by selling NFTs in a direct-to-consumer model.

Founded in 2016 by NFL star Dez Bryant, Personal Corner was built by athletes for athletes, and offers a gamified experience that up-levels NFTs based on athlete's real-time game stats. The platform boasts a deep bench of sports stars that include Trevon Diggs, Von Miller, Maxx Crosby, Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, Matthew Judon, Justin Jefferson, Deandre Hopkins, Darius Slay, Marlon Humphrey, Joe Haden, Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner and more, in addition to numerous NCAA stars.

Using Personal Corner, sports fans, NFT enthusiasts, sports gaming fans and fantasy sports players will have direct access to digital and physical items, including memorabilia, IRL experiences, merchandise and more, delivered from their favorite athletes. At the same time, Personal Corner delivers its athletes and artists educational resources to help them best manage their brands and optimize the financial opportunities available to them.

"Personal Corner aims to be the go-to source for athletes and artists in web 3 who want to manage their personal brands and fully capitalize on the value of their content," said Dez Bryant. "For too long, the balance of power and significant revenue opportunity has been with social media platforms that capitalize on the value of athletes, artists and other content providers. This changes today thanks to our partnership with Immutable, and our ability to leverage its innovative, industry-leading platform that helps forge direct-to-fan relationships."

"Immutable is hyper-focused on bringing millions of consumers to web3, and we're excited that our new partnership will empower Personal Corner to onboard the next million sports and entertainment fans," said Robbie Ferguson, Co-Founder of Immutable. "We look forward to offering sports fans a seamless end-to-end NFT experience, enabling them to easily create wallets, purchase NFTs and trade gas-free on the Personal Corner marketplace."

Immutable is the fastest Australian company to reach unicorn status — earlier this year, Immutable announced a $200 million series C fundraising round led by Temasek, and included Tencent and Animoca Brands. The company is valued at $2.5 billion and plans to use the funds to help drive its global expansion.

About Immutable

Immutable is a global blockchain technology company with a mission to bring asset ownership and commerce alive in digital worlds through the power of immutable NFTs. The Immutable Group consists of Ethereum-scaling Layer 2 platform Immutable X and Immutable Games Studio with leading titles Gods Unchained and Guild of Guardians.

Immutable is advancing the next generation of web3 games through Immutable X. Leveraging ZK roll-up technology from Starkware , Immutable X has grown to become the leading platform to mint, trade and scale web3 games and NFT projects on Ethereum, offering builders and innovators a carbon-free, no gas fee solution with unlimited speed, scalability, security, and liquidity. Immutable X is the platform of choice for world-class web3 games such as Guild of Guardians, Illuvium, Embersword, Planet Quest and many more.

About Personal Corner

Personal Corner was established in 2016 to provide solutions for athletes and influencers in building personal brands in both the physical and digital space. Built by athletes for athletes, the team imagined a one stop platform to help those in need of elevating their brand and connecting with their fanbase in a simplified way. With the use of innovative technology and progressive ideation, Personal Corner provides just that. Personal Corner aims to position itself as the go to unified marketplace for all personally branded items both physical and digital to the largest names of influence in sports, entertainment, music, artistry and more.

