DFDS A/S: March volume report: Freight up 12% driven by growth in all business units

Investor News No.15/2021

DFDS reports monthly ferry volumes for freight and passengers to provide additional insight into the development of volume trends in DFDS’ European route network.



DFDS ferry volumes March LTM* Freight 2020 2021 Change 2020-19 2021-20 Change Lane metres, '000 3,554 3,975 11.8% 40,782 41,062 0.7% Passenger 2020 2021 Change 2020-19 2021-20 Change Passengers, '000 112 25 -77.5% 4,963 1,002 -79.8% *Last twelve months

Ferry – freight: Total volumes in March 2021 were 11.8% above 2020. Net adjustments for structural route changes reduced growth 0.2 ppt to 11.6%. Volumes for routes calling the UK were up 10%.

The positive market momentum in February continued in March for the North Sea and Mediterranean volumes. Volumes on the English Channel were also above 2020. Volumes on the new route between Ireland and France continued above expec-tations. Baltic Sea volumes were above 2020 adjusted for the closure of the Paldiski-Hanko route.

The volume growth in March 2021 was boosted by Covid-19’s negative impact on volumes in the last two weeks of March 2020. This effect was largest in the Mediterranean, North Sea and Channel business units.

Ferry – passenger: The total number of passengers in March 2021 was 77% below 2020. The decrease reflects a continued negative impact from travel restrictions related to Covid-19 on the two cruise ferry routes, of which Oslo-Frederikshavn-Copenhagen continued to be suspended in March, and the Channel. In the Baltic Sea, passenger numbers were slightly below 2020.

DFDS’ ferry routes enable trade and travel in and around Europe. Click on the link to see a map of the entire network.

The April volume report is expected to be published on 11 May 2021.





Contact

Torben Carlsen, CEO, +45 33 42 32 01



Karina Deacon, CFO, +45 33 42 33 42

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR, +45 33 42 33 59

Nicole Seroff, Communications, +45 31 40 34 46





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment