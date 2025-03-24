DFDS A-S Aktie
DFDS A/S – SUMMARY OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
|COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT no. 14 - 24 March 2025
Today, DFDS A/S held its Annual General Meeting (AGM).
The annual report for 2024 was approved and discharge was granted to the Executive Board and the Board of Directors.
The Board of Directors’ proposal regarding the allocation of profit was adopted, including a decision not to pay a dividend.
The remuneration report for 2024 was adopted.
Claus V. Hemmingsen, Minna Aila, Jill Lauritzen Melby, Anders Götzsche as well as Dirk Reich were re-elected to the Board of Directors.
Klaus Nyborg did not seek re-election.
Kristian V. Mørch was elected as a new member to the Board of Directors.
PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected as the company’s auditors.
The Board of Directors’ proposals were approved as proposed in the notice to convene:
- Remuneration policy
- Reduction of share capital by cancellation of 1,754,048 treasury shares
- Remuneration of Board of Directors for 2025
- Authorisation to the Board of Directors to acquire own shares.
A constituent board meeting was held following the Annual General Meeting where Claus V. Hemmingsen was elected Chair and Kristian V. Mørch was elected Vice Chair.
No other material matters were raised at the meeting.
Contact
Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59
About DFDS
We operate a transport network in and around Europe with an annual revenue of DKK 30bn and 14,000 full-time employees.
We move goods in trailers by ferry, road & rail, and we offer complementary transport and logistics solutions.
We also move car and foot passengers on short sea and overnight ferry routes.
DFDS was founded in 1866 and headquartered and listed in Copenhagen.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachment
